New Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange set to open, revolutionising connectivity in Singapore

Singapore's public transport landscape is poised for a significant enhancement with the upcoming opening of the Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange (JTHBI) on Nov 26, 2023. This new development is strategically positioned to bolster connectivity for the burgeoning Tengah estate and support the anticipated growth in the Jurong region.

Commuter-friendly features and accessibility

The JTHBI stands as a beacon of Singapore's commitment to inclusive transport. Designed with barrier-free access and dedicated priority queue zones, the interchange is tailored to accommodate the needs of all commuters, including those with mobility challenges, the elderly, and families with young children.

Connectivity to nearby transport nodes

Located along Venture Drive, the JTHBI is set to provide seamless connectivity. It will be linked to the Jurong East MRT station and the existing Jurong East Bus Interchange through sheltered walkways, ensuring commuters can travel comfortably, regardless of the weather.

New bus services and route adjustments

In response to the evolving transport needs as the Jurong area continues to develop, new bus service 870 will be introduced, and existing services 78 and 160 will be adjusted. These changes reflect the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) proactive approach to improving the daily commute for residents.

Family-friendly facilities

The JTHBI is equipped with family-oriented amenities, such as baby care rooms and changing rooms, ensuring that travelling with young ones is convenient and stress-free.

Implementation date and information dissemination

The LTA is committed to ensuring a smooth transition to the new interchange's operations. Information about the upcoming changes will be made available at bus stops, bus interchanges, and online, reflecting the authority's priority to keep commuters well-informed.

Conclusion

The inauguration of the Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange marks a key milestone in enhancing Singapore's transport network. It promises not just improved connectivity but also a more inclusive and comfortable travel experience for all. With meticulous planning by the LTA and robust community support, the launch of this new interchange is set to be a resounding success.

This article was first published in 99.co.