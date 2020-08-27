New 'Marina Barrage', Jurassic Mile: 3 places Singaporeans can explore soon, even if we can't travel

With overseas travel restrictions in place across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, our travel plans will just have to wait.

Unfortunately unlike other countries where citizens are still able to enjoy domestic travel to other states, we Singaporeans just don't have that option.

But don't lose hope yet, as there are upcoming recreational spaces that we can look forward to in the next one or two years.

While the pandemic may have blown over by then (fingers crossed), it helps to know that there are still new places we can explore on our little island.

Keppel Marina East

On Aug 17, the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) Facebook page announced an upcoming new recreational space in Marina East, specifically on the rooftop of the Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant.

While the water treatment plant has already begun commercial operations underground, the 20,000 square metres rooftop is not available to the public yet.

As to when the space will be open, the URA noted that it will open to the public in "due time".

Visitors can expect something similar to the green roof at Marina Barrage, where you can enjoy panoramic views, kite flying and picnics while basking under the sun.

Keppel Marina East will be accessible via the Eastern Coastal Park Connector Network, so we can choose to jog or cycle there from East Coast Park or Gardens by the Bay East.

Jurassic Mile

If you are a fan of dinosaurs, you can check out the newest Park Connector in Singapore – Jurassic Mile.

Located just beside Changi Airport Terminal 4's Carpark 4A, it is said to be part of the new Changi Airport Connector.

According to blogger Kelvin Ang, the park connector serves to connect Changi Airport to East Coast Park via a pathway where people can walk or cycle on. The pathway also connects to Bedok Jetty and Marina Bay.

Ang shared pictures of the upcoming park connector on his website, featuring many different dinosaur species that visitors will be able to see along the path.

Here's what to expect at Singapore's newest Park Connector between Changi Airport & East Coast Park - DINOSAURS... lots... Posted by Cheekiemonkies on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

While news of the prehistoric park connector has gotten citizens excited, the latest update on July 21 on the Singapore Atrium Sale Facebook page stated that Jurassic Mile is barricaded.

AsiaOne has reached out to Changi Airport Group and they have clarified that the Changi Airport Connector is not open yet and they will be sharing more details when it is ready.

Lim Chu Kang Nature Park

As part of their efforts to make Singapore a City in Nature, the National Parks Board (NParks) will set up a new Sungei Buloh Nature Park Network by 2022.

The 400-hectare network will be three times larger than the current Sungei Buloh Nature Reserve, with more than 15km of trails for visitors to explore, NParks announced on Facebook last Wednesday (Aug 19).

Visitors can look forward to the new Lim Chu Kang Nature Park, which is a western extension to the wetland reserve. It spans 18 hectares and will serve as a green corridor linking the reserves to the mangroves.

The park will also include the historical Cashin House and outdoor play spaces inspired by nature.

Built by the Cashin family in the late 1910s, the Cashin House is a colonial-era bungalow located in Lim Chu Kang, reported online publication Today.

While it currently stands vacant, visitors can explore facilities such as exhibition spaces, seminar rooms and a seaview terrace once the building is restored.

