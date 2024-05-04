The new Mini Aceman is a stylish electric crossover with an adorable dog as your AI assistant

Mini has launched its new Aceman, an all-electric crossover with style, tech, and a new dog-shaped AI voice assistant.

First seen as the Aceman Concept, Mini has now officially thrown its hat into the electric crossover ring with the production version of the Aceman. The Aceman will be an electric-only model, unlike the Cooper model which comes in both ICE and EV variants.

The Aceman itself will come in two variants — the Aceman E (134kW/184hp/290Nm) and the Aceman SE (160kW/218hp/330Nm). The Aceman E, with its 42.5kWh battery, will allow for a range of 310km on a full charge, while the Aceman SE will be able to get 406km of range from its 54.2kWh battery.

Mini claims that both variants will be able to charge up from 10 to 80 per cent in just under 30 minutes thanks to 75kW and 95kW fast charging capabilities for the Aceman E and SE respectively.

The Aceman looks fairly similar to the original concept that was shown a while back, with the new Mini design ethos of "Charismatic Simplicity" taking centre stage. The Aceman has a strong yet subdued look for a good mix of minimalism and personality.

In terms of size, the Aceman fits between the smaller Cooper and the larger Countryman, but Mini says that thanks to its "Clever Use of Space" design principle, the Aceman will still be able to seat its occupants comfortably while still being small and nimble in traffic.

The LED headlights have been redesigned into an octagonal shape with daytime running lights that can be switched between three different modes, each representing a different expression. The tail lights are also able to switch between three distinctive graphics to further allow for individualisation of your Aceman.

The interior has also put "Charismatic Simplicity" to work with a modern and stylish design that features three main aspects — the steering wheel, the remodelled toggle bar, and a new central OLED display. The OLED display will handle the bulk of the car's operations as well as all the infotainment functions.

The Aceman features Mini's Operating System 9 (OS9) which Mini claims is able to allow for all driving functions to be operated intuitively by touch or voice.

Drivers can activate Mini's first fully-fledged voice assistant, an adorable sprite of a dog named "Spike", and get him to handle numerous vehicle functions just by saying the command.

Mini also says that the car can learn daily routines through dialogue and is able to then take on day-to-day tasks on repeated routes such as opening the window when entering a carpark.

Of course, Mini has also made great claims about the Aceman retaining that signature go-kart style handling that many love from the brand.

There are eight driving modes available for selection, including one called Go-Kart Mode. These modes adjust the suspension setup as well as steering response and traction control for maximum driving fun.

We'll find out whether the Mini Aceman is indeed all that when it arrives in Singapore later this year.

This article was first published in Motorist.