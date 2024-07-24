New Mini gets reinvented for the electric age

The all new Mini has arrived in Singapore, and the latest generation model marks a significant step towards electrification for the brand.

For the first time, the Mini has been designed to incorporate electric drivetrains from the outset, and all Mini models across the range will have an electric version, alongside the regular petrol-powered variants.

For Singapore, the first two models available are the regular Mini Cooper hatchback, as well as the Mini Countryman SUV, the latter of which is electrified for the first time. In total, six different variants, spanning both model lines and drivetrain options, are being offered at launch, and the lineup will be further expanded with more models over the coming months.

What are the six 'flavours' of Mini available?

For the regular Mini Cooper hatch, there is the regular petrol-powered Cooper S, the entry-level electric Cooper E, as well as the more powerful electrified Cooper SE.

The Countryman also gets two electric variants, in the form of the Countryman E, and Countryman SE, while the sole petrol version for now is the high-performance Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) model. All versions of the Countryman come with Mini's All4 four-wheel-drive system as standard.

The Cooper S hatch is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 198hp and 300Nm of torque, allowing it to go from 0-100km/h in 6.6 seconds.

The electric Cooper E meanwhile has an output of 110kW/146hp, and 290Nm of torque, which allows it to qualify for a Category A COE. Finally, the Cooper SE's electrified drivetrain produces 160kW/212hp, as well as 330Nm of torque.

For the Countryman E, power output is rated at 150kW/198hp, and 250Nm of torque. This contrasts with the more powerful Countryman SE, which has 230kW/304hp, and 494Nm of torque.

The brawniest Countryman of all is the JCW version, which packs in a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 292hp and 400Nm of torque, giving it a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.4 seconds.

What's new on the outside?

While the new Mini retains its classic proportions of short overhangs and bonnet, there are enough distinctive design differences to mark the new version out from its predecessors.

For the Cooper hatch, the front is dominated by the new octagonal grille, which gives the car a more imposing stance as compared to the previous car's hexagonal grille design. The rear end has also been sharpened, with the trapezoidal taillights being the most striking element that stands out.

Electric-powered Coopers are also distinguished from their petrol counterparts via their flush door handles, in contrast to the regular handles on the standard Cooper.

The Countryman also gets an octagonal grille design, and they are flanked by new trapezoidal headlights, giving it a unique visual identity that sets it apart from other Mini models. The car is also now bigger than before, growing by 136mm in length over the previous generation Countryman.

What about the inside?

The interior of the new Mini models has been given a thoroughly modern revamp, and the main highlight is the circular central touchscreen, which Mini calls the Interaction Unit.

It measures 240mm in diameter, and uses a high-resolution OLED screen, which Mini says is an industry first. The screen is used to access the infotainment system, which runs on the latest Mini Operating System 9 that has been redesigned to be more intuitive to use.

It also comes with the Mini Intelligent Personal Assistant, which can be activated by calling out "Hey Mini". Doing so pulls up a digital avatar, and any instructions issued will be reflected on the screen for greater clarity.

At the same time, the user interface has been designed to reflect the Mini's fun-loving nature, with colourful graphics and customisable modes. Users can toggle between seven different Mini Experience Modes, which sets the mood by changing the graphical display on the screen, as well as the interior ambient lighting, complemented by each mode's own unique auditory experience.

Another innovation is the knitted surface dashboard and door panels which are made from recycled polyester and allows for a unique customisable atmosphere that changes along with the selected Mini Experience Mode.

How much do they cost?

The most affordable new Mini is the Cat A-eligible Cooper E, which retails for $195,888 with COE. The slightly more powerful electric Cooper SE is going for $217,888 including COE, while if you want your Cooper in petrol form, you'll have to fork out $244,888 inclusive of COE for the Cooper S.

For the Countryman models, the base Countryman E is selling for $229,888 with COE, while the Countryman SE is going for $243,888 inclusive of COE. The most powerful Mini for now, the Countryman JCW, will set you back $292,888 including COE.

Mini will further expand the lineup later with a 5-door version of the Cooper hatch, as well as the electric-only Aceman, which functions as a larger and more practical variant that sits between the Cooper and Countryman in the range.

ALSO READ: Audi launches Q4 e-tron in Singapore with an extremely attractive price tag

benjamin.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.