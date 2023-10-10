New Porsche Cayenne, peppered with improved tech now in Singapore

Porsche Singapore has announced the arrival of the new Cayenne SUV. When they say new, what they really mean is a facelift of the current-generation Cayenne. However, this is not a regular facelift, but one which sees quite an extensive reworking of their Mid Size SUV.

At the SUV's launch at the Warehouse Hotel, the covers were pulled off a Montego Blue Metallic Cayenne S, decked out in 22-inch Sport Design wheels.

All Cayenne models now receive Matrix LED headlights as standard, which feature customised lighting modes that cater for different driving situations. The rest of the visual update includes a new front end, with pronounced bonnet lines, body arches, and also three-dimensional tail lights, that incorporates Porsche's signature light bar.

On the inside, the Cayenne's revised curved 12.6-inch instrument cluster is now a full digital affair (the previous car had an analogue tachometer). That, and the new placement of the drive selector on the dashboard were first introduced in the Taycan. The 12.3-inch touchscreen, powered by the Porsche Communication Management (PCM), has been retained, which provides access to Spotify and Apple Music.

"The Cayenne holds a special place in the hearts of Singaporeans: From the day-to-day commutes, to spontaneous family road trips across the border, it has brought people together through extraordinary journeys and shared memories for over 20 years," said Mr Andre Brand, General Manager Porsche Singapore during the opening of the launch event.

"With this latest, and possibly the most extensive product upgrade in the history of Porsche, the new Cayenne promises even more memorable adventures for families and friends, and underlines our commitment to going Further Together," Mr Brand continued.

Our first driving impressions? Different, better.

The Cayenne's Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) suspension has been revised, which now features shock absorbers, with two-valve technology. There is also an available adaptive air suspension, which boasts two-chamber, two-valve technology, for even better comfort, and more stable on- and off-road performance.

Carbuyer Singapore snagged a short drive in their new SUV, and first driving impressions seem to show that there is a slight lean toward a more comfortable ride. Porsche has tweaked both the compression and rebound of the suspension, which makes the facelifted Cayenne an even more capable everyday drivable Sports SUV.

The redesigned Cayenne starts from $397,588 before COE, which gets you the foot through the door model, powered by a 3.0 V6, good for 348hp and 500Nm. The rest of the range - for a total of eleven variants, in both SUV and Coupe body styles, include the Cayenne E-Hybrid, Cayenne S, Cayenne S E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. The last-mentioned gets its drive from a twin-turbocharged 4.0 V8, paired with an electric motor, producing a combined output of 729hp and "planet-rotating" 950Nm of torque. Currently the Cayenne Turbo E-hybrid Coupe, slapped on with the GT Package tops the range. This one will set you back $958,688 before COE.

ALSO READ: The Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport is peak Porsche Motorsport

This article was first published in CarBuyer.