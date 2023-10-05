The Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport is peak Porsche Motorsport

Porsche motorsport has just unveiled the ultimate track tool in their arsenal. It’s called the Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport, and it’ll cost US$1,046,000 (S$1,433,752) before taxes. The good news is; it’s not road legal, so it’s not subject to ARF and road tax. The bad news; only 77 units will be allocated worldwide.

Road legality aside, the 911 GT3 R rennsport is shaping up to be a hell of a track car. Porsche claims that the GT3 R rennsport is designed to perform beyond the limits of an FIA GT3 competition racer. If we were to judge it solely based on looks alone, we’d safely say that it looks the part.

The car is based on the already potent 911 GT3 R, but most of the exterior has been redesigned by Grant Larson and Thorsten Klein from the Style Porsche team so only the hood and roof are carried over from the donor car.

The team adopted the 911 GT3 R’s air intakes and ducts onto the 911 GT3 R rennsport, but the entire front fascia has been revised with gaping vents, front canards and a new side cowl.

The dramatic outlet vents aft of the front wheels have been reworked as well, and the new front arches have been fitted with cameras to negate the need for wing mirrors.

Round the back, the rear bumper of the 911 GT3 R has been ditched in favour of a massive rear diffuser that rises at the edges to meet the top of the rear arches.

The swan neck wing has been replaced by a massive fixed wing that has additional struts to keep the wing rigid under the increased downforce that the new wing generates. According to Porsche, the wing is designed to emulate that of the Brumos Porsche 935/77 from the late seventies.

The light bar of the 992-generation 911 remains, but the Porsche text is now illuminated. Like the 911 GT3 R, the rear end includes a centrally mounted rear light, a towing eyelet and large diameter exhaust tips in the centre.

Given it’s track-focused nature, the 911 GT3 R rennsport is a single-seater vehicle affixed with a roll cage. The interior also sees numerous screens (including those for the digital wing mirror displays) and ambient lighting.

Nestled in the rear is a high-revving naturally aspirated 4.2-litre flat-six engine. The same engine is tuned for 557 horsepower in the GT3 R, but in the GT3 R rennsport’s application it produces a peak output of 611 horsepower, and it is able to run on E25 ethanol fuel.

The 911 GT3 R rennsport also gets five way adjustable KW shocks, aluminium monobloc brakes from AP racing with titanium backing plates and All in, the car tips the scales at just 1,240kg.

While we’ve had no word on the availability of the Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport, it’s safe to assume that not many will be able to afford the car’s sky-high asking price — which costs north of $1.4 million in Singapore dollars. But still, we doubt that would stop many UHNW (ultra-high net worth) customers from putting a deposit down for their one-of-77 limited-edition track tool.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.