New Range Rover makes its global debut

Land Rover has revealed the all-new, fifth-generation Range Rover in dramatic fashion at the Royal Opera House in London.

The newest luxury SUV is claimed to be the carmaker's most desirable yet, combining "breathtaking modernity and aesthetic grace" with technological sophistication, and for the first time, space for up to seven adults.

A modern take

The Range Rover takes Land Rover's modernist design philosophy to the next level with a contemporary interpretation of its trademark profile, which can be traced back through the generations - falling roofline, strong waistline and lower rising sill.

The short front overhang, formal front end, upright windscreen and distinctive boat tail rear, which tapers in plain view, are key elements in defining the SUV's proportions and conveying its presence.

The Range Rover is available in long-wheelbase form. PHOTO: Land Rover

Flush elements and tight tolerances are a signature of the new Range Rover, and design-enabling technologies contribute to its sophisticated honed-from-solid appearance.

These include flush glazing, a hidden waist rail finisher and seamless laser-welded roof joints. The distinctive hidden-until-lit rear lights are also critical to the success of the design and will become a Range Rover signature.

The new Range Rover is also the first model to use Land Rover's new flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture, which can accommodate internal combustion, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains.

It represents the next step in Land Rover's simplified architecture strategy as part of the move to deliver greater powertrain flexibility and set new quality benchmarks.

PHOTO: Land Rover

New powertrain options

The new Range Rover offers a choice of eight powertrain options, comprising of five petrol choices and three diesel ones. Only the petrol versions are likely to be available here.

The range (no pun intended) starts off with two plug-in petrol-electric hybrids. These are powered by turbocharged three-litre straight-six engines that deliver up to 510PS and 700Nm.

Land Rover says that these plug-in hybrids can be charged using 50kW DC chargers. They have an expected pure electric driving range of up to 80km.

Two 48-volt mild-hybrid petrol engines are also available. These turbocharged three-litre inline-six units deliver up to 400PS and 550Nm.

The most powerful engine in the line-up is the turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 that pumps out 530PS and 750Nm of torque.

An electric Range Rover – the first all-electric Land Rover – will join the line-up in 2024.

PHOTO: Land Rover

Interior and equipment

Sustainability, however, extends beyond powertrains. Construction of the Range Rover's cabin involves materials and methods that help reduce its environmental impact.

These include Kyadrat fabric as an alternative interior option to leather. Kyadrat has leather's tactile qualities, but is 30 per cent lighter and generates only a quarter of the C02.

Elsewhere, a suite of new technologies, such as Active Noise Cancellation, delivers one of the quietest cabins on the road.

The Range Rover also has intuitive voice control with Amazon Alexa built-in. This enables customers to manage everything from their favourite infotainment features and music track selection to navigation or phone contacts.

Comfort and safety are further enhanced by Cabin Air Purification Pro, which combines dual-nanoe X technology to help significantly reduce odours and viruses, while C02 management and PM2.5 cabin air filtration enhance air quality.

PHOTO: Land Rover

Advanced nanoe X technology has been scientifically proven to significantly reduce viruses and bacteria, including Sars-CoV-2 viruses.

The Range Rover's on- and off-road abilities are provided by Land Rover's Integrated Chassis Control system.

All-wheel Steering provides greater high-speed stability and the tightest turning circle of any Land Rover, while Electronic Air Suspension pre-emptively reacts to the road ahead using eHorizon navigation data.

Meanwhile, the new Dynamic Response Pro technology provides fast-reacting electronic roll control for elevated composure and agility.

Range Rover SV. PHOTO: Land Rover

SV model

Also unveiled was the Range Rover SV, which gives customers even more scope to create a truly individual vehicle when it hits markets next year.

Exclusive materials used include lustrous plated metals, velvety ceramics, intricate mosaic marquetry, and a choice of high-grade leathers or sustainable non-leather Ultrafabrics.

Additional design themes including SV Serenity and SV Intrepid introduce two-tone front-to-rear contrasting interior colourways.

Meanwhile, the four-seat SV Signature Suite features functional enhancements that include a Club Table and refrigerator.

Wearnes Automotive, the official agent for Land Rover in Singapore, expects the new Range Rover to arrive in mid-2022.

PHOTO: Land Rover

This article was first published in Torque.