New retail and dining options at Jewel Changi Airport amid record footfall and sales in 2024

2024 was a booming year for Jewel Changi Airport.

On Monday (Jan 27), the lifestyle destination announced a record full-year footfall and sales since its opening in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

It saw more than 80 million footfall traffic from January to December 2024, which was a 10 per cent year-on-year increase, and a five per cent increase in sales.

In particular, year-on-year sales per square foot increased by six per cent from 2023.

Jewel's strong showing rides on the steady growth in passenger traffic at Changi Airport.

It said that overseas travellers made up more than 35 per cent of the total footfall recorded in 2024, up 7 per cent compared to the year before.

Tourists from China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Australia and the Philippines accounted for the top five markets.

At the time of writing, Jewel has more than 260 retail stores and restaurants.

In the past year, 30 new brands were added to that line-up — from dining concepts like Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck and Treasures Yi Dian Xin to retail options like Montale Paris and Pop Mart.

There were also nine new-to-Singapore international brands that chose Jewel as their launchpad last year, including F&B brands Hakka Yu, Nai Xue and Royal Host.

More brands

This coming year, more shopping and dining experiences can be expected, with almost 30 new brands opening their stores in Jewel.

Since its opening in 2019, 17 flagship stores have launched in Jewel and this is set to continue in 2025.

Adidas will open a new flagship concept store on Level 2, featuring limited releases of statement and collaboration packs.

Other sportswear and athleisure brands set to debut in Jewel include Palladium, Salomon and Wilson Sporting Goods.

On Level 4, the Nintendo pop-up store (a fan favourite) is set to make a return.

Also, a leading Japanese manga chain will open its first Singapore store there, retailing merchandise and anime goods.

Food galore

World-renowned Parisian-Japanese brand Cafe Kitsune, which opened its first Singapore outlet at Capitol Singapore in December 2022, will unveil a refreshed concept in Jewel.

Expect an expanded brunch menu along with a curated selection of natural wines.

Another F&B establishment, Australian grocer and cafe Surrey Hills, is slated to open in 2025.

Other brands to keep an eye out for include Korean restaurant Bookmagol and homegrown brand specialising in mochi doughnuts SugarBelly.

More information about the new stores and eateries opening at Jewel will be announced closer to their opening dates.

