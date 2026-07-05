Self check-in kiosks, more space: A first look inside the all-new Singapore Cruise Centre at HarbourFront

With the closure of HarbourFront Centre, the Singapore Cruise Centre will shift to a new home, set to be fully operational from July 15.

The new terminal is situated at an adjacent site just 70 metres away from the existing terminal, which is located within HarbourFront Centre.

Housed in an eye-catching terracotta-red building, the new terminal has a gross floor area of 14,300 sqm and features upgraded infrastructure, technology-enabled services and amenities such as F&B stalls and money changers. Its layout has also been designed to make passenger flow more efficient.

There will be no changes to ferry routes, destinations served or schedules as a result of the move, and the terminal will remain a key hub for operators such as Batam Fast Ferry, Horizon Fast Ferry, Majestic Fast Ferry, Sindo Ferry and Indo Falcon Shipping and Travel.

Batam Ferry will begin operations on Tuesday (July 7), while all remaining operators and cruise services will follow suit on July 15.

Have an upcoming cruise and not sure what to expect? Here's a sneak peak of the new terminal.

Self check-in kiosks, high velocity fans and more

Those familiar with the old terminal would know that it was located within HarbourFront Centre, among the mall's shops.

The new terminal is a standalone building with a warm colour scheme, high ceilings and sleek design elements.

As part of its sustainability efforts, HVLS (high-volume, low-speed) fans have been installed throughout the terminal for ventilation. These HVLS fans allow the terminal to operate their air-conditioners at a higher temperature setting without sacrificing cooling efficiency and air circulation.

Among the new features travellers can look forward to are 25 self-service check-in kiosks on level one, where they can easily collect their boarding pass and luggage tags from. 20 of these are stationary, while the remaining five are mobile.

To make the travel experience even smoother, there are six baggage drop kiosks and six automated boarding gates. Two dedicated curbside baggage drop points will also be available for cruise passengers.

Passengers with bulky items such as bicycles, golf clubs and baby strollers can check these in as well.

Crossing immigration will also be a breeze with the 46 automated clearance lanes on level two.

These are equipped with the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority's Automated Border Clearance System, which allows Singaporeans passport-less clearance using facial biometrics.

After clearing immigration, travellers can relax in the spacious Departure Hall, which is approximately 50 per cent larger than the previous terminal's.

Apart from several rows of seats, the passenger waiting area also has modular benches that can be pulled out from the cruise check-in counters to provide additional seating.

One highlight is the new VIP lounge, a luxe private space where travellers can rest and relax before boarding their vessels.

The lounge will mainly be used by cruise passengers and can accommodate up to 70 people.

Even though the terminal is no longer located in a mall, it will house more than 10 tenants, comprising a mix of existing and new operators.

These will be spread out across both the departure and arrival areas. Passengers can grab a quick bite at outlets including Subway and Old Chang Kee. There will also be a 7-Eleven for last-minute necessities.

Tenants operating from July 7 onwards are 7-Eleven and Subway. More details on the remaining tenants will be shared at a later date.

Designed in accordance with the Building and Construction Authority's 2019 accessibility requirements, new features such as nursing rooms, prayer rooms, wheelchair lifts and electric vehicle charging points have also been implemented.

@asiaone With the closure of HarbourFront Centre, the Singapore Cruise Centre will shift to a new home and be fully operational from July 15. All ferry routes, destinations, and schedules will remain unchanged. [Note: The VIP lounge is for cruise passengers] #sgnews #Singapore #Cruise #Ferry #Places ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

How to get there

Passengers taking the train to the Singapore Cruise Centre can alight at HarbourFront MRT Station and leave from Exit B.

There will be sheltered walkways serving the pedestrian route from the MRT to the new terminal, as well as to nearby shopping mall VivoCity.

Passengers are also encouraged to use public transport as parking spaces are limited, especially after HarbourFront Centre is demolished.

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Address: 5 HabourFront Avenue, Singapore 099549

melissateo@asiaone.com