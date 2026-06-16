Batam Fast Ferry to be the first to operate from new HarbourFront terminal

All ferry and cruise operations will be shifting to the new Singapore Cruise Centre (HarbourFront) terminal, beginning with Batam Fast Ferry on July 7.

In a statement on Monday (June 15), Singapore Cruise Centre announced that all remaining operators and cruise services will follow suit and that the new terminal will be fully operational from July 15.

There will be no changes to ferry routes, destinations served or scheduling as a result of the move.

Ferry services to Indonesian destinations including Batam Centre, Harbour Bay, Sekupang, Tanjung Balai Karimun, Gold Coast and Nirup Island, as well as international cruise operations, will continue as usual, said the company.

The ferry and cruise berth locations also remain unchanged, it added.

The new terminal is located just 70m away from the existing terminal, within HarbourFront Centre at 5 HarbourFront Avenue.

Singapore Cruise Centre added that the new terminal remains accessible by public transport, and that passengers can get there via HarbourFront MRT station Exit B and other existing public transport connections in the vicinity.

There will also be sheltered walkways between the new terminal, MRT station and the nearby mall, VivoCity.

The company encouraged all upcoming passengers to take public transport to the new terminal as "parking spaces are very limited".

The new terminal will feature upgraded infrastructure and technology-enabled services to enhance the passenger experience, with various food and beverages options and money changers amongst its offerings.

More information about the full suite of amenities available at the new terminal will be announced at its official opening later this year, said Singapore Cruise Centre.

"The new Singapore Cruise Centre (HarbourFront) terminal is an opportunity to upgrade the passenger experience and is a reflection of our commitment towards delivering a seamless and efficient travel experience," said Jacqueline Tan, CEO of Singapore Cruise Centre.

Mapletree Investments previously said that HarbourFront Centre is set to close in the second half of 2026 to be redeveloped into a mixed-use building that is slated to be completed in 2031.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com