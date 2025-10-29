HarbourFront Centre to close in 2026 for makeover with 5 floors of 'engaging spaces for an experiential visit'

HarbourFront Centre will be temporarily closed from the second half of 2026 to make way for a new premium integrated development with commercial offices and public spaces.

Announced by owner and real estate firm Mapletree Investments in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 28), the new 33-storey development is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2031.

The commercial project will span 123,000 sq m, with 26 floors of Grade A office specifications and five floors of "engaging spaces for an experiential visit", said Mapletree.

Aligned with plans for HarbourFront Precinct's rejuvenation and the development of the Greater Southern Waterfront (GSW), the new landmark will feature a 13,000 sq m elevated verdant park located next to a newly created stretch of waterfront promenade.

"Tenants and visitors can enjoy sunset views of the Singapore Strait as well as waterfront walks and activities," said Mapletree.

Coastal cycling network

The development will also offer ample bicycle parking and end-of-trip facilities to promote sustainable and green commuting via the coastal cycling network at the Greater Southern Waterfront.

Additional features such as a solar photovoltaic system, sustainable water management practices, a smart lighting system and electric vehicle charging stations will be included, said Mapletree.

"We are pleased to introduce this transformative project to create an upscale destination in the heart of the GSW. This project will anchor the HarbourFront Precinct as a Southern Waterfront gateway hub," said Amy Ng, regional CEO, South East Asia and Group Retail, Mapletree.

HarbourFront Centre is flanked by VivoCity in the east, HarbourFront Towers One and Two and the new two-storey cruise and ferry terminal in the west.

The terminal is slated to commence operations in the second half of 2026.

According to Mapletree, the new development will also be conveniently located near 13 interconnected green spaces, accessible through curated trails within the South-Western Parks and Connectivity Network.

