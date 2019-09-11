New study says children with no siblings are '7 times more likely to be obese'

A recent study has revealed that children without any siblings are "7 times more likely to be obese" than those who do.

Conducted by the University of Oklahoma, the study found that most only-children or 'singletons' came from families that had unhealthy eating practices and beverage choices which led to their indulgence in sugary drinks and fatty food.

These children also ranked low in the Healthy Eating Index 2010 score which measures the quality of diet-coming in lower on three out of the 12 areas measured.

They also had significantly lower total scores across weekdays, weekends, and on average, indicating there are both individual and collective differences in eating patterns between the groups.

METHODOLOGY

Researchers examined data from food diaries done by 62 mothers with kids between the ages of five and seven. These mums kept a record of their daily food logs over the course of three days - two weekdays and one weekend day.

During school hours, however, teachers would keep logs by proxy for any food the children ate.

Mothers also completed the Family Nutrition and Physical Activity questionnaire to evaluate typical family eating behaviours like food and beverage choice.

Through this, researchers also deduced that mothers of singleton children were more likely to be obese themselves.

HOME VS SCHOOL EATING PATTERN

Apart from that, the study also found that a singleton's eating patterns at home had a bigger impact on obesity than those outside home like at school or nursery.