The new Swedish standard: Volvo launches the new all-electric EX90

The XC90 has been a mainstay of Volvo's range since it was first introduced in 2002.

With Volvo committing to only producing hybrids and electric cars by 2025, and having a fully electric lineup by 2030, the EX90 is a natural progression for the company's flagship SUV.

At launch, the EX90 will be available only with twin-motors, all-wheel drive and a 111kWh battery, with power standing at 517 horsepower and 910N-m of torque.

And just like the XC90, the EX90 will be available as a full seven-seater.

Built on a newly developed electric technology base, the EX90 is able to provide up to 600 kilometres of range on a single charge, with its batteries being able to be recharged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

A new feature on the EX90 is that it's Volvo's first car that has bi-directional charging capability.

If necessary, the EX90 can be used as an additional energy source, being able to power homes, electric devices or other electric Volvo models.

With safety being something that Volvo puts much research, development and emphasis on, the EX90 has the highest safety standard of any Volvo ever.

The system is designed to understand the driver and their surroundings, and to keep occupants and other road users safe. The system is also programmed to learn from data, and become increasingly safer and smarter over time.

With a safety suite consisting of cameras, lidar (light detection and ranging) and radar, the road ahead is constantly scanned for any objects or obstacles, up to several hundred metres ahead.

This system allows the driver to be warned in advance of any dangers that may be present so that they can be avoided, as well as further improving the reliability and performance of Pilot Assist, Volvo's assisted driving function system.

The EX90's interior has also seen new design and technological introductions, with the onboard core system being powered by Nvidia Drive AI, Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms and Volvo-developed software.

Most of the EX90's core functions, from safety and infotainment to battery management, are run by these software programs.

The EX90's cabin features a 15.4-inch infotainment screen running Google, allowing applications like Google Maps, Google Assistant and other applications from Google Play to be utilised on this screen.

5G connection is also available - Apple CarPlay for owners who do not own an Android phone.

The EX90 might not produce any noises while it is on the move, but the cabin's sound system can be counted on to produce high quality sounds for the enjoyment of passengers.

Featuring a Bowers & Wilkins audio system with Dolby Atmos, immerse yourself in top-notch aural quality, with speakers integrated into the headrests for the full surround sound experience.

For added convenience, phone key technology comes as standard. With the driver's smartphone serving as the car key, the EX90 will automatically unlock and start a personal welcoming sequence as the driver approaches, and the driver's profile will be loaded as they enter the vehicle.

Reflecting Volvo's goals in becoming sustainable, climate neutral and fully circular, the interior materials of the EX90 are either natural or responsibly sourced.

Each EX90 also contains 15 per cent recycled steel, 25 per cent recycled aluminium and 48 kilograms of recycled plastic.

The EX90 is slated to begin production in the US next year, and China at a later date. While there is currently no word on its local arrival, we will update this space once we get news of its impending arrival!

ALSO READ: Volvo showcases all-new fully-electric C40 Recharge, car to have up to 450 km of range

This article was first published in Motorist.