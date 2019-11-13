New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend

If you're a little bored of our sunny island and find that you've run out of things to do, fret not, because we can always turn to our neighbouring country, or rather, city, that has much to offer.

Apart from your usual Johor Bahru (JB) routine and revisiting the same old haunts, we've put together a list of activities and places to explore so that your weekends can be a tad more interesting.

NEWLY-OPENED TOPPEN SHOPPING CENTRE

Swing by the newly-opened Toppen Shopping Centre that boasts an integrated IKEA store that is the largest in Southeast Asia.

The new mall links to Aeon Tebrau too, making it the ultimate shopping haven just a 30-minute drive from the causeway.

Toppen has four levels of shops with over 300 tenants and kiosks, and a rooftop space featuring a community garden, a skate park and an outdoor rock-climbing wall.

Where: Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

SHOP AT THE BIGGEST JAYA GROCER

Our 3rd outlet at Johor, located at Austin International Convention Center. Posted by Jaya Grocer on Friday, 8 November 2019

There's no place better to do grocery shopping than in JB. If you're planning to grab some snacks and household items, head to the biggest Jaya Grocer out of the three outlets in JB, which opened early this month at Austin Heights.

Walk along the rows of towering shelves and peruse from thousands of brands to bring home. With the festive season coming soon, it's time to stock up your pantry for the upcoming parties.

Where: 71, Jalan Austin Heights 8/1, Taman Mount Austin, 81100, Johor Bahru

CATCH A MOVIE AT GETHA LUX SUITES

Getha Lux Suites @ Aurum Theatre by GSC. An exclusive new boutique cinema designed to deliver unparalleled cinematic... Posted by Getha on Saturday, 28 September 2019

When you're done with hours of shopping at the new mall and grocer, pamper yourself to a movie at Getha Lux Suites, located within Aurum Theatre at The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey.

Imagine lying on a reclinable twin bed among plush pillows at the cinema; no more putting up with annoying movie-goers when you opt for private cabins here.

Complete your movie experience with its bespoke services and dining options — the only downside is, once you're spoilt silly at Getha Lux Suits, you'll never go back to regular movie theatres again.

Where: The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey, No. 1, Persiaran Southkey 1, Kota Southkey, 80150 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

S13T WEEKEND MARKET

For something more offbeat from the usual shopping and more shopping, plan a trip to the Selepas 13 Tahun (S13T) Weekend Market hosted by 11F.

It's held in a refurbished 1980s house just outside of the Johor Bahru town centre, which hosts a mixed bag of creatives from artists, designers, musicians to hairstylists and crafters.

The weekend market is filled with scrumptious food, vintage clothes, trinkets and skincare. For the adventurous, gain insights into your past and future with tarot reading or get a hand poke tattoo to remember the weekend by.

Where: 11F, Jalan Mariamah, Kampung Bahru, 80100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

VINTAGE.LAH

即將来临的周五 / 周六 /周日 November Edition #vintagelahpopupstore . 哈嘍 新山，大家都準備好了嗎? 新品即將會被展示出來！一起期待🤩#vintagelah Posted by Vintage.Lah on Saturday, 9 November 2019

Go thrift shopping at the Vintage.Lah pop up store and fill your wardrobe with clothes from the 1990s to 2000s featuring brands from Nike, Champion, Kappa, Fila, Tommy Hilfiger and more.

The popup store is filled with neon signs perfect for snapping pics with your new outfits for the 'gram.

When: Nov 15 to 17

Where: 254 Jalan Sutera,Taman Sentosa, Johor Bahru (Rabbit Softserve JB)

FARM STAND AT MEDINI GREEN PARKS

Escape from the urban jungle and head out to Medini Green Parks to shop for organic food and ethically-farmed produce at the Farm Stand.

The Medini Green Parks is an edible garden that promotes sustainable living. You'll find organic vegetables, fruits and herbs grown from the garden, free-range eggs, locally-produced coffee and other pantry items.

Even though you may not be able to bring some items back home to Singapore, you can sample farm-to-table food at the cafe that serves plant-based food, cold brews and botanical sodas.

When: Nov 16

Where: 79250 Nusajaya, Johor, Malaysia

