New in town: French sportswear brand Hoka opens first physical store in Singapore at Ion Orchard

Those into running would probably have heard of Hoka, a French sportswear brand that specialises in really comfortable, chunky shoes.

Previously, their products were only available online or in partner stores like Foot Locker Orchard Gateway@Emerald and Running Lab Takashimaya.

Now finally, they have a place here to call their own.

In a press release on May 13, Hoka announced that they have opened their first official and physical outlet in Singapore at Ion Orchard.

"We have been experiencing strong demand for Hoka in Singapore in the past few years, with an increased interest in running," said Prasanna Bhaskar, general manager and senior director of APAC distribution and e-commerce.



"We are very excited to announce the first official Hoka store in an effort to ramp up our presence in the region and offer the running community a space where they can interact with our running advisors."

The brand is a subsidiary of lifestyle retailer MAP Active.

Hoka was founded in 2009 in Annecy, France, by former Salomon employees Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard. The brand currently has physical stores in countries like Japan and the Philippines.

What to expect at the new store

The Ion Orchard store design was inspired by landscapes as artificial components.

It will showcase Hoka's full range of footwear from everyday walking to running footwear, to lifestyle and the outdoors.

The store will also be equipped with 3D foot scanners by Safesize, which harness the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to recommend products for customers.

Address: Orchard Turn, 2, Singapore 238801 #B4-27

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

