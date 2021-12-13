New Year's Eve 2022 in Singapore: Best places to watch fireworks and catch light displays

The popular Marina Bay fireworks may not be lighting up the night sky this year but that doesn’t mean you will have to skip celebrating the New Year altogether. Similar to last year, you can catch Singapore New Year's Eve fireworks for 2022 at various sites around the mainland.

There will also be light displays that are sure to entertain the entire family as you usher in the new year. Don’t miss out on seeing these sparkling lights on Dec 31!

To avoid large crowds, you can watch fireworks at different heartland locations across the little red dot. No announcements have been made of the exact locations but we will be sure to update you once information is out!

While no official information has been released on where the fireworks will be going off, there are still eleven places you can take note of in the meantime. These spots are similar to where the Singapore New Years Eve fireworks took place in 2021:

Bedok

Bishan

Boon Lay

Geylang

Hougang

Jurong

Nanyang

Tampines

Tiong Bahru

Woodlands

Yew Tee

Just like last year as well, you can watch the Singapore New Years Eve fireworks from the comfort of your own homes!

Make sure to tune in to Channel 5 where the fireworks will be broadcast live through Mediacorp’s New Year’s Eve special. The programme will also be viewable via meWATCH and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel.

Family-friendly light displays at Marina Bay

No fireworks at Marina Bay? No problem! You can still count down to 2022 by the Marina Bay area with their amazing light displays. Catch these light installations and usher in only bright days ahead for the New Year.

1. Shine A Light

Having made its debut at least year’s Marina Bay Singapore Countdown (MBSC), the Shine A Light display is back to brighten up the sky throughout the month of December. If you haven’t already seen it, the display features 60 light beams in a circular formation that is projected from The Promontory.

Local philanthropic organisation The Majurity Trust is the community partner for Shine A Light and will be raising funds to support vulnerable communities in Singapore.

A different colour will be lit up every week to spotlight a cause. Then from Dec 29 to 31, Shine A Light will be magenta to represent the harmonious spirit of Singapore Together.

Dates: Dec 1 to 31, 2021

Location: The Promontory

2. Share The Moment

You may also want to catch this year’s Share The Moment display where a series of light projections will feature original artworks by local students. This is in partnership with the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC).

The students’ illustrations were inspired by stories of the President’s Volunteerism & Philanthropy Awards nominees.

Dates: Dec 26 to 31, 2021

Locations:

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

Merlion

ArtScience Museum

3. Waterfront Promenade Light Installations

Special light installations and projections will also light up part of the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade adjacent to Marina Boulevard. The kids will surely be thrilled to see the kaleidoscope of colours on a tree canopy.

Visitors can expect a galaxy of stars, a lighted inflatable bird structure and an abstract clock face projection display.

Dates: Dec 1 to 31, 2021

Location: Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade

