New Year's Eve dinner with a view: 9 fab dining spots to head to

The lack of fireworks around the Marina Bay precinct (they’ll be set off at various heartland spots instead) and the need to say goodbye to alcohol at 10.30pm might be a bummer for those of us looking to countdown with celebratory drinks as the clock strikes 12 (and bid 2020 farewell forever).

But even with safety measures in place, there’s no reason you can’t still celebrate with a great dinner and a gorgeous view. Check out some of the places you can head to, from those with sweet city views to lush greenery and harbour vistas.

1. Zafferano

Soak in views of the cityscape while you tuck into contemporary Italian fare, get Zafferano (nestled level 43 of the Ocean Financial Centre) on on your shortlist. On the New Year’s Eve Pre-Countdown Dinner menu ($398++ per person; early bird $348++ per person) that starts from 5.30pm till late.

Or if you prefer an earlier time slot, go for the Sunset Dinner ($148++ per person) from 5.30pm to 7pm for a mesmerising sunset vista.

On the menu, there’s a Sicilian red prawn crudo with oscietra caviar, A5 ‘Miyazaki’ wagyu beef striploin, house-made ‘tagliolini’ with live Alaska king crab and sudachi, and more.

There’s also a New Year Champagne Brunch ($198++ per person) on Jan 1, 2020 which serves up unlimited champagne, wines, beers and other non-alcholic beverages, plus a spread of eight appetisers, two pastas, two mains, and an array of desserts, cheese and fruits.

Zafferano is located at Ocean Financial Centre, Level 43, 10 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049315. Visit its website for more information.

2. Skai

Start your weekend with a glorious National Day celebration at SKAI as we present a special Morning Tea and Dinner Set... Posted by SKAI on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

You’ll get stunning views and refined surroundings at Skai, the contemporary grill restaurant up on the 70th floor of Swissôtel The Stamford.

For dinner from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, there’s the four-course New Year’s Eve Set Dinner ($168++) with foie gras, grilled lobster, Westholme wagyu short ribs, and a chocolate dessert. If you’d like to linger for a little longer, go for the ‘After 8’ New Year’s Set Dinner.

The six-course menu ($398++) is available from 8pm onwards, and will tantalise your tastebuds with the additions of sake-cured salmon and Hokkaido scallops to the previous menu items.

Visit its website for more information.

3. Artemis Grill

Boasting a menu of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, this restaurant (thanks to its full-height glass windows) has pretty amazing views of the CBD.

Start your meal with the likes of crispy artichoke, Fremantle octopus and roasted half Boston lobster, then move on to mains like Iberico Pork Secreto pork, pasture-fed beef tenderloin or black cod.

End off your meal on a sweet note with treats like poached pear with gingerbread ice cream, raspberry and rose rice pudding, and warm pecan pie.

There are also sharing platters for two available at an additional price.

The four-course menu is priced at $148++ per person (for early seatings at 6.30pm), and $188++ for later seatings at 7.39pm. The latter includes a glass of champagne or cocktail.

Artemis Grill is at Level 40, CapitaGreen Rooftop, 138 Market Street, Singapore 048946. Visit its website for more information.

4. LeVeL33

Billed the world’s highest urban microbrewery, it resides on the 33rd storey of Marina Bay Financial Center, as its name suggests, and overlooks iconic landmarks like Marina Bay Sands.

Its NYE specials start from today (Dec 22), with both four and six-course menus available.

The four-course dinner will win you over with an amuse-bouche of sake-poached oyster, starters like beef tartare and raw Hokkaido scallops, as well as mains – choose from fresh slipper lobster, kurobuta pork collar, mushroom risotto and wagyu beef, and more.

The four-course menu is at $138++ for seatings from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, and $188++ after 8pm. The six-course Chef’s selection menu is at $298++. Both include a glass of champagne or brut beer.

LeVeL33 is at #33-01 Marina Bay Financial Center Tower 1, 8 Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018981. Visit its website for more information.

5. The Cliff at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

An irresistible dining offer for your cravings – the Cliff presents a wide selection of indulgent ala carte specials.... Posted by Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa on Friday, July 3, 2020

If sea views and lush greenery are more your thing, take your celebratory dinner to The Cliff at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa.

Treat yourself to authentic Italian flavours with its six-course New Year’s Eve dinner menu ($138++). Indulge in burrata with caviar, beef carpaccio, veal pasta with white truffle, lobster al forno, porcini-rubbed ribeye, and a chocolate tartufo.

Wine pairing is also available at $118++ per diner.

Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa is at 2 Bukit Manis Road Sentosa, Singapore 099891. Visit its website for more information.

6. 1-Atico

“Meet me at Atico, and we will forget about the rest.” - Our story unfolds this December 2020. Posted by 1-Atico on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

There’s a new multi-concept sky-high lifestyle destination in Orchard; 1-Atico, which is located 56 storeys above Ion Orchard has opened with three destinations under one roof.

At Fire, Argentinian restaurant, dishes are made with fresh produce, you can expect top-shelf cuts of meat that are grilled to juicy perfection.

It’s neighbour, Nikkei Japanese-Peruvian bar Flnt, serves up dishes heavily inspired by Nikkei cuisine from Peru, as well as a fine selection of world-class sakes, and Nikkei-inspired cocktails.

For New Year’s Eve dinner at both restaurants, tuck into tuna sashimi, grilled Patagonian red prawns, grilled mud crab, tomorokoshi (corn) tempura, and wood-smoked Argentinian tri-tip steak for your New Year’s Eve dinner. The menu is priced at $388++ for normal seats and $488++ for window seats.

There’s also the Atico Lounge, which is opening soon.

1-Atico is located at Level 55 and 56, 2 Orchard Turn Level, Singapore 238801. Visit its website for more information.

7. Gemma Steakhouse

The new Italian steakhouse at National Gallery opened just a couple of months ago (reopens Dec 22) and offers remarkable vistas of the Flyer, Esplanade as well as lush green lawns of the Padang together with top-notch steaks.

Line your belly with offerings from its four-course New Year’s Eve dinner menu ($218++ ), which spotlights royal oscietra caviar, tea-smoked king salmon, chestnut tagliolini with porcini and truffle, A5 Miyazaki wagyu, and a brandied salted caramel and banana tart.

Post-dinner, you’ll get to enjoy a complimentary glass of Henri Giraud Esprit Nature NV champagne at the rooftop bar.

Gemma Steakhouse is located at #05-03 National Gallery, 1 St Andrews Road, Singapore 178957. Visit its website for more information.

8. Cable Car Dining by One Faber Group

If it’s just you and the hubs, get ready to quite literally take your celebration to new heights with a sumptuous four-course meal in your own private cable car cabin.

You can look forward to savouring chilled capellini pasta with trout caviar and baby abalone, tender Tajima wagyu beef or char-grilled lobster. Accompany your meal with a complimentary glass of white or red wine. A vegetarian menu is also available.

Don’t forget to take plenty of pictures as you soar above the verdant greenery of Mount Faber and catch gorgeous views of Sentosa and Harbourfront.

Priced at $348++ per couple, you’ll be taken on three rounds of the ride (about 90 minutes). Dinner starts from 5.30pm (Last boarding at 6.30pm). Diners who arrive after 6.30pm will have their dinner duration shorten to two rounds instead of thee rounds.

Visit its website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.