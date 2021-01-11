Newborn in the New Year: All the cash gifts you new parents can look forward to

With all the uncertainties brought about by the ongoing pandemic, it is unsurprising that some couples have chosen to delay their parenthood plans.

But for those who are sticking with their hopes and dreams of becoming parents soon, know that support is available in the form of baby bonus cash gifts, subsidy, tax relief and rebates, Government-paid leave schemes and more.

#1 Baby Support Grant

The one-off Baby Support Grant of $3,000 is offered to babies born from 1 October 2020 to 30 September 2022. This initiative was borne out of necessity to reassure couples that they can proceed with their parenthood plans despite the ongoing pandemic.

When can parents receive the grant? Parents can expect to receive the Baby Support Grant within one month of enrolment into Baby Bonus Scheme, or after 1 April 2021, whichever is later.

#2 Baby Bonus Cash Gift

Like its name suggests, the Baby Bonus Cash Gift is a bonus cash gift given to parents of newborn babies. How much parents can receive is essentially pegged to the birth order of their child. In case you were wondering, the Baby Bonus Cash Gift is disbursed in five instalments over an 18-month period.

For the 1st and 2nd child, the Baby Bonus Cash Gift stands at $8,000 per child.

For the 3rd and subsequent child, the Baby Bonus Cash Gift stands at $10,000 per child

#3 Child Development Account

Part of the baby bonus scheme, the Child Development Account is a special savings account meant to help parents with the cost of raising their child. This savings account is truly special — the Government will match savings deposited by parents dollar for dollar, up to a cap of $3,000 for the 1st and 2nd child, $9,000 for the 3rd and 4th child, and $15,000 for the 5th and subsequent child.

To start, no contribution by parents is required. The Government will contribute $3,000 to the baby’s Child Development Account. The savings in the Child Development Account can be used to pay for healthcare and educational expenses at Baby Bonus Approved institutions.

#4 MediSave

Did you know newborns will receive a $4,000 MediSave grant in their MediSave account? Once a newborn’s birth is registered, the $4,000 MediSave grant will automatically be deposited into his or her MediSave account.

This grant is supposed to help parents defray their child’s healthcare expenses, such as recommended childhood vaccinations, hospitalisation and approved outpatient treatments, as well as MediShield Life premiums.

On a side note, if you are planning to conceive anytime soon, definitely consider the MediSave Maternity Package. This package lets you tap on your MediSave account to pay for part of your pre-delivery care and delivery medical expenses.

How much of your MediSave account can you utilise then? You can use up to $900 for pre-delivery medical expenses; between $750 and $2,150 for delivery expenses (depending on the type of procedure); and up to $450 for each day’s stay in the hospital.

#5 Monthly subsidy for full-day infant care

Many might not be aware but the Government is offering a Basic Subsidy of $600 for full-day infant care for families with working mothers. For families with gross monthly household incomes of $12,000 and below, they will be eligible for the enhanced Additional Subsidies.

Here’s a quick look at how much subsidy your family is eligible to receive:

PHOTO: madeforfamilies.gov.sg

Families are eligible for the monthly full-day infant care subsidy if they have Singaporean infants aged 2 to 18 months.

For families with non-working mothers, they will be eligible for a Basic Subsidy of up to $150.

Other Government-led pro-family initiatives

To support families, the Government is also doing its part to make childcare more affordable for families with Singaporean kids aged between 18 months and seven-years-old.

Families with working mothers can expect to receive a monthly Basic Subsidy of $300 to defray the cost of full-day childcare programmes. Such families will enjoy Additional Subsidy if their gross monthly household incomes are $12,000 and below.

With effect from Nov 1, 2020, Singaporean kids also enjoy full subsidies for nationally recommended vaccinations and childhood developmental screenings. This should be an extra piece of good news for parents, financially speaking.