Newly opened Anchorvale Village Hawker Centre in Sengkang includes Michelin-Selected and heritage stalls

Residents in the Northeast can rejoice at the chance to sample a variety of dishes from popular hawker stalls at Sengkang's newest hawker centre.

Anchorvale Village Hawker Centre, which was first announced in March last year, opened its doors to patrons on Wednesday (June 19).

It is part of the mixed-use development Anchorvale Village just beside Farmway LRT station.

The 650-seater hawker centre houses 36 food stalls, including established vendors like the Michelin-Selected Pin Wei Hong Kong Style Chee Cheong Fun as well as Munchi Pancake, China Whampoa Homemade Noodles and Original Simon Road Hokkien Mee.

Additionally, Nanyang Curry, previously located in Yishun, will be making a comeback in this hawker centre.

Along with stalls selling familiar dishes such as thunder tea rice, chicken rice, bak chor mee and yong tau foo, the hawker centre will also house some unconventional eateries.

Jin Kimchi, a Korean-owned, Singapore-based online retailer and food stall, is selling fresh kimchi and other Korean staples at the new hawker centre.

Moreover, Thai Khanom Banana is offering scrumptious Thai-style banana fritters, while Briyani Grill serves up the well-loved Indian dish alongside Chinese-style zi char such as grilled stingray, cockles and clams.

To ensure that the eateries have something to offer for all, prices are kept affordable with a cup of Kopi O or Teh O priced at $1 and the signature breakfast sets starting from $2.20.

Each food stall in the hawker centre will also be offering value meal options from $3.50 and below.

Address: 339 Anchorvale Rd, Level 2, Singapore 540339

Opening hours: Daily from 6.30am to 10pm

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com