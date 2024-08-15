Next stop, Philippines: Cebu Pacific Air to resume direct flights to Iloilo from Singapore

Those keen on visiting the City of Love in the Philippines will be glad to know that there will soon be a direct flight from Singapore.

Starting Nov 26, Cebu Pacific Air will operate flights from Singapore to Iloilo three times weekly, every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, the airline shared in a press release on Thursday (Aug 15).

Flights from Iloilo to Singapore will also operate three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This will commence on Nov 25.

For those unfamiliar with the city, Iloilo is known for its historic Spanish colonial churches and nearby islands with sandy beaches.

"Iloilo is a key destination in the Philippines, known for its rich culture, historical landmarks and vibrant festivals. We believe this new service will greatly benefit travellers by providing easier access to this exciting region," said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific Air president and chief commercial officer.

Additionally, from Aug 15 to 25, travellers can book flights from Singapore to Iloilo during the travel period between Nov 25 to March 29, 2025 for as low as $139 one-way all in, inclusive of fees and surcharges.

Passengers may also use their existing travel funds to book flights and purchase other add-ons.

