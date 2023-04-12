Nice guys are 'boring': Woman's remarks on why she prefers dating bad boys trigger netizens

The term toxic masculinity is a hot topic these days. But what are considered red flags in a guy?

In a video posted on TikTok on March 29, user Aimrun took to the streets to find out what Singaporean women had to say on the issue.

One woman claimed that there are "many" toxic men in Singapore.

When asked why girls date guys who exhibit toxic masculinity, she revealed that she always dates bad guys.

"I have dated a nice guy before, but it's very boring," she quipped.

In an expanded YouTube version of the video, the woman then went on to identify some traits of toxic masculinity.

Using social media personality Andrew Tate as a reference, some of these qualities according to her were "overprotective", "too dominant" and not respecting and objectifying women.

At the same time, she also pointed out characteristics of toxic femininity, such as women "taking advantage of men" when they "expect men to provide but they don't really offer anything".

Nonetheless, the woman's hot take on dating 'boring' nice guys seems to have triggered netizens, mostly made up of men, in the comments section.

One user said never to change yourself for someone.

Another mentioned her comment is a red flag.

Overall, the commenters seem to disagree with the woman's opinion.

In another TikTok video by Aimrun, also taken from the same interview, another interviewee shared her two cents when asked about her advice for men practicing toxic masculinity.

"It's okay to talk about your feelings," she mentioned.

She further explained how it's very important for guys to show their emotions. "I think it's very attractive when a guy knows how to express his feelings," she added.

To the girls who don't like guys being vulnerable, she replied that dismissing a guy's emotions is considered toxic behaviour.

Many netizens applauded her thoughts in the comments section.

On the other hand, some were doubtful of her, saying "it's a trap".

Dating is a minefield

We all can agree finding the right one in this day and age can be like finding a needle in a haystack.

Just last month, Indonesian-Chinese TikTok user Cassie shared differences between dating Singaporean and Indonesian men.

The overarching difference: Singaporean guys are "more practical", whereas Indonesians put in more effort in the dating phase of a relationship.

Bolstering her case of Indonesians being "more providing", Cassie shares how the practice of splitting bills while on a date is "not the way to go" in Indonesia.

"Whereas here [in Singapore], it is quite normal," she stated.

She's quick to point out though that not all Singaporean guys opt to go Dutch while on a date, admitting that she's been on dates with local men who have paid for everything.

And as expected, not everyone agreed with her observations. Some felt she had simply met the wrong guys.

However, Cassie made sure to put in a disclaimer that her conclusions are "not statistically accurate" as they are "not tested on [the] full population".

