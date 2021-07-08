Nike celebrates Tokyo Olympics with stunning SB Dunk High Gundam collaborations

With the Tokyo Olympics set to take place later this year, there are bound to be promotional and marketing activities surrounding the elite sporting event.

What one wouldn’t expect is some killer collaborations between Nike and the Gundam franchise as a continuation of the brand’s celebration of the games. These Nike SB Dunk High Gundam sneakers are going to turn heads.

Working together with Bandai, Nike is certainly upping their game. The amazing Nike SB Dunk High colourways inspired by Gundam are just pure eye candy.

PHOTO: Bandai

There are two colourways that will be released, with one based on the ’02 Banshee’ from Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, while the other takes inspiration from its brother unit, the ‘RX-0 Unicorn’.

The former comes in an intimidating metallic black and grey base, together with bright orange accents that truly make the shoes stand out.

PHOTO: Nike

The contrasting piping, stitching, and laces only serve to accentuate the shoe’s look even more. Not to mention that removable Swoosh dripping in gold, just like the V-Fin antennas, and the UC Project unicorn logo at the heel.

PHOTO: Nike

PHOTO: Nike

As for the latter, its creamy white base is in stark contrast to its companion shoe. Just like the RX-0 Unicorn, there are red highlights all over this pair of Nike SB Dunk High, with blacks on the tongue, eyelet, and the rear of the ankle collar.

PHOTO: Bandai

The same unicorn logo can be found at the heel as well, with a yellow Swoosh to finish off the design.

PHOTO: Nike

PHOTO: Nike

PHOTO: Nike

This official reveal of these Nike SB Dunk High Gundam shoes is going to whip fans into a frenzy. The problem is, there is still no release date. However, with the Tokyo Olympics approaching fast, it won’t be too long before we know more.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.