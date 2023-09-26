Nissan unveils 20-23 electric hot hatch concept

Nissan has revealed a new electric hot hatch concept to concept to mark the 20th anniversary of its London design studio.

Called the Nissan Concept 20-23, the concept was designed by some the younger members of Nissan Design Europe, who were tasked simply to design a car — with no constraints — which they would like to drive on the streets of the city where they work.

The front of the car gets large round head lights (a nod to the Nissan March we reckon), although these are modernised so they appear as distinctive upper and lower semi-circles — a little like what Fiat did with the all-electric 500.

Countering this cutesy front are muscular wheel arches that house large wheels wrapped in low profile tyres (we can't help but notice a bit of Nissan Juke about the Concept 20-23's silhouette as well). You'll note that these arches also come with vented louvres to vent the air sucked in at the front to cool the car's brakes.

The keen-eyed will also sport the air intake mounted on the roof, designed to give interior occupants ventilation.

At the rear, the car gets a large single-piece spoiler, which sits above round taillights that contrast against the squared-off forms of the car's lower section. In between these two elements, the hatch has been creased to give the impression of a soft smile at the rear of the concept.

The Concept 20-23 is currently an exterior-only model, although the team of designers have apparently already designed an interior that is said to match the car's sporty exterior.

Aiding affairs here is the use of two scissor doors for entry into the Concept 20-23. Once inside, occupants will sit in two deep bucket seats which are trimmed in near white, and get a large head support just like in a racing car.

The Nissan Concept 20-23 also gets a rectangular sports steering wheel complete with an entire smorgasbord of controls, placed at the end of a long steering column. Between the two occupants, two metal beams hold the centre console in position and house a fire extinguisher beneath.

ALSO READ: Volkswagen Singapore unveils exclusive September promotions

This article was first published in sgCarMart.