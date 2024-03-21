Nissan unveils two 2025 model year editions of the GT-R

Nissan is updating the GT-R yet again for the 2025 model year, with the launch of two special editions in Japan — the GT-R Premium Edition T-spec, and GT-R Track Edition.

As we've come to expect from the brand, however, don't expect a drastically revised machine with this latest refresh.

Since its debut in 2007, the GT-R R35 has served as Nissan's flagship super sports car. Over the years, the model has gradually (and lightly) evolved, while simultaneously maintaining the brand's dedication to "pursuing the ultimate driving pleasure".

Both the GT-R Premium Edition T-spec and the GT-R Track Edition are engineered by NISMO, Nissan's performance division

The all new GT-R Premium Edition T-spec and the GT-R Track Edition have been engineered by NISMO, Nissan's performance division, to incorporate high precision weight-balanced piston rings, connecting rods and crankshafts.

Nissan states that the addition of these elements, which were previously only available in the GT-R NISMO Special Edition, allows for faster turbo spooling and snappier revs. Having said that, the models are still powered by the familiar VR38DETT V6 engine, and Nissan hasn't made it clear just how much extra power — if any, at all — the new elements will bring about.

On a more cosmetic level, however, both the Premium Edition T-spec and Track Edition models will feature GT-R exclusive aluminium takumi certification name plates, as well as gold-coloured model number plates in the engine compartment.

For the first time, a new interior colour, Blue Heaven, will also be available for models in the Premium Edition.

Sales for the new GT-R models are set to begin in June, in Nissan's domestic market of Japan. The brand states that while orders can already be placed, production of these cars is limited, thus surfacing the possibility that some orders may not be accepted.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200 AMG Line review: Compelling premium executive saloon with a stunning design

This article was first published in sgCarMart.