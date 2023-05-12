Nissan X-Trail e-Power now on sale in Singapore

Nissan's official distributor in Singapore, Tan Chong Motor, has announced the arrival of the new X-Trail e-Power here.

The seven-seater SUV retails for $254,800 inclusive of COE, and features Nissan's e-Power electrified powertrain as well as e-4orce all-wheel-drive system for the first time.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The X-Trail e-Power was first previewed at the Singapore Motorshow earlier this year, and joins a growing line of e-Power cars in Nissan's local line-up, including the Note hatchback, Kicks small SUV and Serena large MPV.

The e-Power system uses a petrol engine that acts as a generator to produce electricity to power the electric drivetrain, in effect making the car a electric vehicle that doesn't require to be plugged in.

The system in the X-Trail utilises a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine powering a pair of electric motors, located at the front and rear axle, with a total output of 201hp and 330Nm of torque.

Nissan says that the e-Power system in the X-Trail is an updated second-generation version that has been revised for improved performance and refinement.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The X-Trail also comes with Nissan's e-4orce all-wheel-drive system which is able to send power accordingly to the wheel that requires the most traction in tricky conditions.

Nissan also says that the e-4orce system can assess the road surface and vehicle condition, and accurately adjust the power and braking force being sent to the wheels for optimum tractability.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The design of the new X-Trail bears similarities to its smaller Qashqai crossover sibling, with its split front headlights and trapezoidal grille.

The interior too marks a notable upgrade from its predecessor, with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen dominating the top of the dashboard, complemented by a 12.3-inch digital driver instrument display.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 10.8-inch head-up display, as well as a 10-speaker Bose audio sound system.

The X-Trail also comes heavily-loaded with safety equipment, with features such as forward collision warning, around view monitor with object detection, Lane Departure Warning, Blind-Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Intelligent Driver Alertness system all coming as standard.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.