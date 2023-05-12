Nissan X-Trail e-Power now on sale in Singapore

Nissan's official distributor in Singapore, Tan Chong Motor, has announced the arrival of the new X-Trail e-Power here.
The seven-seater SUV retails for $254,800 inclusive of COE, and features Nissan's e-Power electrified powertrain as well as e-4orce all-wheel-drive system for the first time.
The X-Trail e-Power was first previewed at the Singapore Motorshow earlier this year, and joins a growing line of e-Power cars in Nissan's local line-up, including the Note hatchback, Kicks small SUV and Serena large MPV.
The e-Power system uses a petrol engine that acts as a generator to produce electricity to power the electric drivetrain, in effect making the car a electric vehicle that doesn't require to be plugged in.
The system in the X-Trail utilises a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine powering a pair of electric motors, located at the front and rear axle, with a total output of 201hp and 330Nm of torque.
Nissan says that the e-Power system in the X-Trail is an updated second-generation version that has been revised for improved performance and refinement.
The X-Trail also comes with Nissan's e-4orce all-wheel-drive system which is able to send power accordingly to the wheel that requires the most traction in tricky conditions.
Nissan also says that the e-4orce system can assess the road surface and vehicle condition, and accurately adjust the power and braking force being sent to the wheels for optimum tractability.
The design of the new X-Trail bears similarities to its smaller Qashqai crossover sibling, with its split front headlights and trapezoidal grille.
The interior too marks a notable upgrade from its predecessor, with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen dominating the top of the dashboard, complemented by a 12.3-inch digital driver instrument display.
Standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 10.8-inch head-up display, as well as a 10-speaker Bose audio sound system.
The X-Trail also comes heavily-loaded with safety equipment, with features such as forward collision warning, around view monitor with object detection, Lane Departure Warning, Blind-Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Intelligent Driver Alertness system all coming as standard.
