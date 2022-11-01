No. 25 Minced Meat Noodle, Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge and other food stalls to check out at the new One Punggol Hawker Centre

Punggol residents started the week with good news as the new One Punggol Hawker Centre opened on Monday (Oct 31).

With over 700 seats, it's fair to say that one might be unlikely to have issues finding a table.

The hawker centre is managed by Timbre+ Hawkers and comprises of 34 stalls. Click here for a full list of the stalls.

Before heading down for a meal, it might be good to know what's good. Below are just a couple of options to whet the appetite.

Eng Kee Chicken Wings (#02-34)

There's (almost) no shame in salivating when looking at this picture of fried chicken wings.

Westsiders would be familiar with Eng Kee Chicken Wings since it has outlets in Commonwealth and Redhill.

Punggolians can now rejoice as Eng Kee Chicken Wings has set up shop at One Punggol Hawker Centre.

Forget fast food chains. Go old school with these moist and tender wings. To elevate your dining experience, pair these wings with economic bee hoon and sides like otah and ngoh hiang.

Uncle Penyet (#02-01)

Sticking to the theme of fried chicken, it's a case of "same same but different" with Uncle Penyet.

Started in 2005, the halal-certified brand has about a dozen locations in Singapore. The signature ayam penyet set goes for $6.50.

If you're not feeling like fried chicken, other options include the ayam panggang set ($6.50), ikan dory penyet set ($6.50) and udang penyet set ($5.90)

Rendang Nation (#02-08)

Another halal option at the hawker centre is Rendang Nation.

You can find breakfast favourites such as mee rebus ($3.50) or lontong ($3.50).

A nasi sambal goreng with either beef or chicken ($6) is an alternative if you're looking for a heartier meal.

Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge (#02-19)

Local foodies are likely to know of Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge.

Located at Newton Food Centre, this stall has over six decades of history and even made Singapore's Michelin Bib Gourmand list in 2021 and 2022.

In an Oct 26 Facebook post, the stall mentioned that it is excited to open a branch in the northeast and serve its signature fish porridge to Punggol residents.

No. 25 Minced Meat Noodle (#02-28)

The lovechild of a couple in their mid-twenties, this bak chor mee stall stands out from competitors with its tonkotsu-style broth.

This is the brand's second outlet, with its first located in Bukit Merah.

Apart from bak chor mee, customers can expect menu items exclusive to this location such as pig liver soup, fish maw soup and seafood abalone noodle.

Address: 1 Punggol Drive, Singapore 828629

