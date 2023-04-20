No carbs diet? YouTuber approves 'sinfully good' keto bak chor mee

When you're on a keto diet, it's tough to eat out. Say goodbye to pizzas, chocolate cakes and pasta - basically sugary desserts and carb-laden plates.

But hey, if you're hankering for a hearty bowl of bak chor mee, you're in luck.

Foodie Gregory Leow posted a video on TikTok yesterday as he gave his approval to this unusual reinterpretation of the beloved local dish.

Tucked away in an unassuming coffee shop at Blk 203 Toa Payoh North, QiYin Teochew Minced Meat Noodle serves up bowls of bak chor mee that are keto-approved.

Gregory got a bowl filled with pork slices, minced pork, beansprouts, ikan bilis and a generous amount of pork lard. Hidden beneath all that protein goodness is the bak chor mee seasoning consisting of black vinegar, mushroom sauce and chilli sambal.

"This is sinfully good," said Gregory after his first bite. He also mentioned he got hints of sour and spicy notes from the seasoning. "Overall, it's a tasty, meaty, moreish dish."

In an expanded YouTube version of the video, Gregory mentioned that the stall has been operating since 2018. The owners then started serving low-carb dishes six months later, and they sell about 80 keto-friendly dishes a day.

You also got the option to customise your keto bak chor mee ($6.50). Depending on your dietary needs, you can add more chilli sambal, soy sauce or ikan bilis.

On top of that, the stall also offers other keto-versions of your local favourites such as laksa ($6.50) and Teochew-style minced porridge ($6.50) and meatball soup ($5.50).

Is it healthy?

Netizens in the comments section were quite sceptical of the dish being healthy since it's packed with pork lard .

Some felt that the dish is still unhealthy despite it being low in carbs.

On Google, it has a 4.1-star rating with reviews praising the keto bak chor mee.

A local guide gave the keto bak chor mee five stars. She also highlighted that she got konjac noodles in her bowl. "Even if you are not on a Keto diet, their Bak Chor Mee is definitely very satisfying and one of the better ones," she added.

Another review mentioned that it's a perfect meal option for someone who is on a low-carb diet.

What is keto?

For the uninitiated, keto is a low-carb, high-fat diet that eliminates food that are rich in carbs and sugar, such as bread, fruits, noodles and rice.

In return, you consume more fat to keep you full. Ideally, naturally occurring good fats like avocado, nuts, olive oil and butter. This supposedly keeps you feeling full longer.

Over time, your body will reach ketosis. It's a metabolic state where your body burns fat for energy, instead of glucose. Thus, leading to weight loss.

QiYin Teochew Minced Meat Noodle

Address: Blk 203 Toa Payoh North #01-1121, Singapore 310203

Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays, 9am to 9.30pm, Sundays, 9am to 3pm

