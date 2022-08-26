No interior designer required: Couple transforms bedroom in HDB flat to KTV room

Mic check, one two.

Heading out to a KTV bar to belt your favourite tunes is fun but wouldn't it be better if the activity could be done at your own convenience?

Desiree Leung made that a reality when she transformed a bedroom in her four-room HDB home into a karaoke room.

Impressively, the marketing director handled the room transformation without the need for an interior designer or any renovation work.

The process began in October 2020 and took about two months to complete, the 28-year-old told AsiaOne.

She had initially hired an interior designer for her home renovation but Covid-19 put a halt to those plans.

With it being the circuit breaker period, socialising with friends or heading out to the movies wasn't an option any longer.

"So, we last minute had this idea and decided to DIY this room ourselves [sic]," Desiree added.

Given that she was keen on a dark-themed entertainment room, the first order of business was to paint this "normal room" dark grey.

Then came the 'hard labour'.

Desiree had polyester fibre pasted on the walls to ensure the room is soundproof.

A projector and booming sound system were then installed, with an air-conditioner to follow suit.

Somehow, karaoke nights with a spinning ceiling fan just doesn't feel right.

Adding a blue LED light strip, which runs the perimeter of the room, was a nice aesthetic touch as well.

It does seem like a ton of effort to get the karaoke room set up -— and that's even before furnishing the room.

Desiree posted a video of a transformation on her TikTok account on Wednesday (Aug 24) and it has since garnered over 156,000 views.

In the comments section, some netizens asked about which KTV machine or polyester fibre she bought. It seemed like many were keen on possibly creating a similar set-up.

Desiree revealed a separate TikTok video that most of the items, including her KTV machine, carpet, LED lights, coffee table and soundproofing supplies are actually from Taobao.

While many seemed to be on board with the idea of a KTV lounge at home, there were a few others questioning if the room is fully soundproof.

Fortunately for her neighbours, Desiree confirmed that the insulation she installed does indeed work.

She told AsiaOne that she's only had one instance where a neighbour has actually knocked on her door asking if anyone in her home had been singing.

"That one incident was because my friend was drunk. He increased the music volume and sang loudly with the microphone.

"And I’m guessing it’s the neighbour above as my ceiling wasn't soundproof."

