No more spoilt brats: How to tackle entitlement in kids

Most of us don't set out to raise spoilt brats… but sometimes, entitlement creeps in despite our best efforts.

Letting bad behaviour slide, not enforcing consequences, and indulging tantrums with material rewards — that's how it starts. Yes, pick your battles, but remember, some battles need to be fought the hard way!

Try these small steps to help unspoil your child:

Do some introspection

Could it be that you're overdoing it with attention or resources without realising it? I know I've been guilty of that at times! Or maybe both you and your partner work long hours, and it's hard to say "NO" when your child asks for something.

Sometimes, we need to be honest with ourselves — perhaps "No" should have been a full sentence more often.

And when your child acts "spoilt", it might just be their way of asking for attention and time with you.

Embrace minimalism at home

It's never too late to adopt a minimalist attitude, buying only what's necessary instead of indulging whims. Children learn by watching, and they're likely to mirror your habits.

Teaching them "less is more" helps unravel feelings of privilege while instilling discipline. It's also a great way to reduce clutter and help them differentiate between needs and wants. This one's a personal favourite!

Give them responsibilities

Assigning age-appropriate chores — like making their bed, polishing shoes, or folding laundry — can unspoil kids and counter feelings of privilege.

It teaches them the value of hard work and what goes on behind the scenes at home. If you use pocket money, reward them for completed tasks to teach the value of saving up for things they want. Bonus: It improves their maths skills too!

Spoil them with experiences, not things

Filling the gap of time spent together with gifts might ease your guilt, but it's a slippery slope. Your child may start to expect presents instead of valuing time with you.

Ditch the bribes and focus on experiences instead — plan a holiday, spend quality time, and create memories.

It's not as easy as buying them something, but I promise, it's more precious than any toy and worth so much more in the long run.

Set clear boundaries and expectations

We love our kids, but it's important to set clear limits and expectations so they know what's expected of them. Parents, stay strong and enforce these rules to unspoil your child, especially during those moments when it's easier to give in to a tantrum or let things slide "just this once".

Consistency is key for your child to learn that bad behaviour doesn't get a free pass.

Let them face consequences

Don't shield your child from the consequences of their bad behaviour. Making excuses, apologising for them, or letting tantrums slide teaches them that they're above reproach.

Holding them accountable helps prevent entitlement and ensures your authority isn't undermined. Let them experience setbacks and face the music — it's through these moments that character is built.

Inculcate gratitude and a spirit of giving

This one's for the whole family. Teach your child gratitude by helping them see how fortunate they are compared to others.

Practising delayed gratification, volunteering, and showing empathy for those less privileged are practical ways to help your child grow in gratitude and become more aware of their privilege.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.