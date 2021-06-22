No more waiting list: Singapore's last satay pushcart man sets up shop at Chinatown

The days of pushcarts and roadside hawker stalls may be long gone, but 63-year-old Ang Boon Ee is keeping the traditional art of making satay alive.

Better known as Ah Pui, or the Tiong Bahru satay man, Ang announced on Facebook on June 15 that his outlet at 28 Smith Street is officially open for business.

Ang, who retired his pushcart in 2018, will be selling his signature handmade Hainanese pork satay at Ah Pui Tiong Bahru Satay for $1.10 per stick, with a minimum order of 10 sticks.

The eatery's menu also includes mains and sides such as grilled pork rice ($8.50), fish and chips ($8.50), meatballs ($6.80) and lemongrass chicken wings ($6.80).

Ang's satay was previously sold at 195 Pearl Hill Cafe, and was so popular that it had a six-month waiting list.

He had built a cult following from over 30 years of hawking his satay on the streets of Tiong Bahru before repeated fines from the authorities forced him to turn to private catering and selling his food at the cafe instead.

195 Pearl Hill Cafe recently confirmed that they have parted ways with Ang, but his apprentice is still serving up satay at the community cafe using Ang's "hand-me-down" recipe.

Address: 28 Smith Street, Singapore 058942

Opening hours: 11.30am to 10.30pm daily (kitchen closes at 9pm)

