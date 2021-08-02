No NDP this weekend? Here's how you can celebrate Singapore's 56th birthday instead

We have to admit — it doesn't really feel like it'll be National Day in just a weeks time, especially since this year's National Day Parade (NDP) has been postponed to Aug 21.

Instead, on the big day itself, a ceremonial parade will take place at the Marina Bay floating platform and will be similar to the one held at the Padang last year.

Admittedly, it's quite a bummer, especially for those who were looking forward to the Red Lion's displays and heartland fireworks. However, there are interesting activities we can partake in to celebrate our little red dot's 56th birthday — read on to find out!

Watch a virtual concert by Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp

For Singapore's birthday, Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp will be putting on a special immersive concert on National Day itself.

The event will feature local artistes including Shabir, Rebecca Lim and Joakim Gomez, who will perform against the stunning backdrop of the garden's icons such as the Supretree Grove, Flower Dome and Cloud Forest.

You can tune in to watch the show on Mediacorp Channel 5 or Mewatch.

When: Aug 9, 8pm

Admire cultural and historical landmarks lit up in our national colours

To celebrate the special occasion, seven cultural and historical landmarks in Bras Basah and Bugis, including the National Museum of Singapore, Stamford Arts Centre and The Cathay, will be bathed in red and white.

PHOTO: National Heritage Board

If you plan to enjoy the lights during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), do note that you can only do so in pairs while adhering to safety distance measures.

When: Aug 1 to 31, from 7pm to 12am daily

Watch a performance by local music ensemble Open Score Project

On National Day, Open Score Project will be showcasing a repertoire of songs including National Day favourites such as Singapore Sunny Island and Bunga Sayang.

You can bookmark the event on their Facebook page.

When: Aug 9, 4pm

#Supportlocal by enjoying local food

One of the best ways to experience a country's rich heritage is to tuck into their unique food offerings, so why not celebrate this National Day by supporting our local F&B scene?

The pandemic hasn't been the kindest to our dear hawkers and while we, unfortunately, are still unable to dine out, you can always takeaway some of your favourite local food and enjoy these from the comfort of your home.

If you want some ideas on what to get, you should check out Instagram account @wheretodapao, an initiative by three sisters who aim to link you up with elderly hawkers.

Apart from our hawkers, some F&B establishments have also come up with National Day menu options to commemorate the special event:

Cat & The Fiddle

Love milo? Local bakery Cat & The Fiddle have turned one of our favourite drinks into a delicious Milo dinosaur cheesecake ($45.90).

And the cherry on top? You can snag this beauty for 20 per cent off from now till Aug 15.

800° Woodfired Kitchen

If you're planning on feeding the whole family, try 800° Woodfired Kitchen's chili crab pizza. This comes a la carte ($21) or in their National Day bundle ($56) which also features one 10-inch chilli crab pizza, one 10-inch BBQ chicken pizza, half a rotisserie chicken and four soft drinks.

If you plan on picking up your order, you also get to enjoy 10 per cent off. Just remember to use the promo code PICKUP10 before checking out.

Tablescape

For something a little more indulgent, get Tablescape's specially curated National Day Sofa Menu ($56) which is good for two pax.

This comes with goodies such as mentaiko sliders, chicken satay pot pie, chilli crab tartlets and mini baguettes with ham and hae bee hiam (shrimp chilli) mayo.

Do note that the restaurant's 10 per cent self-collection promotion will not apply to this promotional set menu.

Max out your National Day e-vouchers

We have to admit — one of the best National Day perks is all the deals and vouchers.

With over 150 e-vouchers this year, you'll definitely be left spoilt for choice. However, do note that some of the deals may be affected by the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures so we recommend calling up the venues before you make any concrete plans.

Binge watch Singaporean TV shows and movies

Hollywood and South Korea aren't the only places where you can get binge-worthy shows — our little red dot has produced some too!

Beijing to Moscow. PHOTO: Netflix

And to make things even better, Netflix is planning on adding 28 more of such TV series, films and documentaries to the platform from Aug 4 onwards, just in time for National Day.

Spend your long weekend watching gems like The Last Madame, 1400, Greedy Ghost, In Time To Come and more.

Film a TikTok

TikTokers, this is your chance to shine! The video-sharing platform is getting into the celebratory mood early with it's National Day challenges.

Show off your dancing chops by dancing along to this year's NDP theme song. If dancing isn't your thing, why not have some fun with the limited edition National Day stickers and show off your National Day fit. Or hope on the ultra-relatable "tell me without telling me you're from Singapore" trend.

Get your creative juices flowing! Just remember to hashtag #NDP2021.

For the kids

If you're racking your brain for ideas to keep your kids entertained during the public holiday, fret not. Here are a couple of fun National Day-themed activities that'll keep them occupied.

Science Centre Singapore

Science Centre Singapore has come up with a range of specially-curated National Day activities.

Head on down to Science Centre Singapore’s group of attractions this National Day! Exciting quizzes, workshops and promotions await you. Find out more: https://www.science.edu.sg/whats-on/national-day Posted by Science Centre Singapore on Saturday, July 31, 2021

With Singapore-themed activities that link to practical scientific facts, your kids are set for a truly educational experience.

Activities include Shine for Singapore, which explains the symbolism of the moon on the SIngapore flag and covers moon phases, and Five Stars Arising, which goes into the stars on the flag and even includes a plasma star demonstration.

When: Aug 6 to 9, 2pm to 5pm

Story-telling session

Kids who enjoy a good story can attend the story-telling session based on the book Timmy & Tammy: What Is Singapore?. Hear from the four interesting characters from the series who have each chosen an object to represent Singapore.

The session will be streamed live on National Museum of Singapore's Facebook page.

When: Aug 9, 10am to 10.30am

