NDP2021 postponed to after P2HA

This year's National Day Parade (NDP) will be postponed to Aug 21, after the scheduled end of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) announced on Thursday (July 22).

On Aug 9, Singapore's 56th birthday, a ceremonial parade will take place at the Marina Bay floating platform, similar to the one at the Padang last year.

With the postponement of NDP, the heartland fireworks and Red Lions displays, which were supposed to happen over the weekend of Aug 7 and 8, will be cancelled too. The parade rehearsal and preview on July 24 and 31 will also be postponed.

Rehearsals for NDP will be conducted later in smaller groups and the dates will not be announced, in order to discourage crowds from gathering around Marina Bay.

The NDP, held annually to mark Singapore's independence since 1966, brings together Singaporeans from all walks of life, as one united people to affirm our unity and nationhood, Mindef said.

"The changes this year will enable NDP 2021 to be held in safer conditions while maintaining that cherished tradition."

Meanwhile, the National Day Rally will be held a week later on Aug 29 at Mediacorp, the Prime Minister’s Office said on the same day.

This week, Singaporeans voiced their concern over holding NDP during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), after Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in the multi-ministry task force press conference on Tuesday that the celebrations would continue as planned.

ALSO READ: Back to P2HA: No dining in, social group sizes cut to 2 from July 22

lamminlee@asiaone.com