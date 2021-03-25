No need to change your name: Get unlimited salmon sashimi at Seoul Garden for $25++

Love salmon sashimi? Now, you can have your fill of the dish (without having to change your name) at Seoul Garden.

Starting March 23, the weekday lunch buffet comes with free-flow sashimi air-flown from Norway and you'd only have to pay $25++ to enjoy the deal.

Besides that, Seoul Garden has also introduced a new grill system so you can enjoy a faster, better and smokeless grill experience.

Now you don't have to worry about smelling like smoke after having barbeque!

The promotion is available during the 120-minute weekday lunch buffet at all Seoul Garden outlets, but take note, you can't stack it with any other discount.

Deal ends: June 30

