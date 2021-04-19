'No need to pay, we treat': OK Chicken Rice is giving out free meals again — here's where to get it

Back in 2020, during the Circuit Breaker, this humble chicken rice stall made the news for generously offering free meals to hospital staff despite already making a loss.

That wasn't the first time they've given away free food either. OK Chicken Rice has done so on multiple occasions, including in 2018 when they gave away 1,000 plates of chicken rice for Labour Day.

This year, the benevolent establishment plans to do something similar for Labour Day 2021 – to push out another 1,000 meals to their lucky customers.

*OK Chicken Rice* *MayDay Celebration 1st May* *ALL ARE INVITED* *NO NEED TO PAY, WE TREAT* 5pm onwards, at ALL OUTLETs... Posted by OK Chicken Rice on Friday, April 16, 2021

"No need to pay, we treat," reads their Facebook post. That's something some of us can't even get our partners to say.

The deal will be available on May 1 from 5pm to 9pm and the 1,000 dishes will be spread equally across four of OK Chicken Rice's outlets. This means that each stall will be giving away 250 dishes.

While the Facebook post mentions that the promotion is to "celebrate Labour Day for ALL Singaporeans", OK Chicken Rice's owner Daniel Tan tells us that anyone, Singaporean or not, is welcome to enjoy the food.

Take your pick between roasted chicken rice, roasted chicken curry noodles, steamed chicken porridge and three other variations. From 5pm to 8pm, it's free-flow for all dine-in customers.

After 8pm, diners can opt for takeaway, but do note that the free meals are while stocks last and the stalls plan to close earlier if dishes are fully redeemed before 9pm.

Tan shared that their establishment regularly gives out free food to contribute to the community and they also hope that locals are able to "celebrate being Singapore(ans)".

"Customer happy, staff happy, company happy," he tells us. That's definitely a mantra that we can get behind.

Address:

Foodloft Coffeeshop Block 721 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, Singapore 560721

Choices Coffeeshop Block 3 St George Road, Singapore 320003

Tastebud Coffeeshop Block 932 Hougang Avenue 9, Singapore 530932

Foodgle Coffeeshop Block 513, Yishun Street 51, Singapore 760513

