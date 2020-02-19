This made my day: Chicken rice shop offers free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses

PHOTO: Facebook/OKCHICKENRICE
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

It's easy to pay lip service, but the boss of a local chicken rice shop is putting his money where his mouth is.

To date, OK Chicken Rice has delivered 1,180 free meals to healthcare workers and volunteers, including those from National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) and Singapore General Hospital (SGH). And they've got thousands more packets scheduled to be delivered to SGH in the coming weeks.

All this, despite continuing to suffer losses monthly, boss Daniel Tan, 40, told AsiaOne.

The Ang Mo Kio chicken rice joint kicked off the initiative, Campaign Cheer Up, on Feb 10, calling for donations from members of the public to defray the costs of free meals provided to those in the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak.

Their Facebook post read: "We wish to thank our medical team working at the front lines especially in these trying times by organising a 'cheer-up' campaign for them! Join us by sponsoring $3 for each package that we deliver to them!"

Each donation of $3 went towards defraying the cost of a packet of chicken rice (usually priced at $5.90).

OK Chicken Rice absorbed the rest of the costs, including materials, labour and delivery, Tan said.

Collections Update! $2325 collected till 1200hrs 12th Feb $7251 collected till 2359hrs 12th Feb $6696 collected for...

Posted by OK Chicken Rice on Sunday, February 9, 2020

The initiative raised over $18,110 in donations in a week, subsidising the cost of some 6,000 packets of food.

He has been in contact with the management of several hospitals to organise the delivery of the food, Tan added.

Hospital staff can also enjoy the free food sponsored by the campaign when they dine-in at the shop, located at Blk 721 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8.

Campaign Cheer Up (Expansion of Scope, Walk Ins) Singaporeans & OK Chicken Rice have jointly contributed to this...

Posted by OK Chicken Rice on Monday, February 17, 2020

The response to the campaign was so overwhelming that the shop announced on Feb 18 that it would have to substitute the $5.90 dish for a $4 version (sans otak, braised egg, tofu and extra rice) as the costs had "exceeded the boundaries" that they had set.

"We have changed the formula to a more sustainable one." Tan explained, "If the public supports, we will be happy to continue."

Those who wish to donate can make payment via the PayNow QR provided on OK Chicken Rice's Facebook post and include the comment "Frontline Heroes".

This is far from the first time that Tan has used his culinary chops for good.

Last year, OK Chicken Rice celebrated SG54 by offering chicken rice at 54 cents for seniors. The shop also made headlines when it gave away 1,000 plates of chicken rice for Labour Day in 2018.

But even amid Tan's valiant efforts to give back to the community, OK Chicken Rice is going through some tough times itself.

"Our food is good, our portions are generous, it's also fresh and healthy. However, location versus rental has always been a challenge. We have moved from place to place over these 18 months," Tan confessed.

The business is "still [operating] at a loss monthly" he said. But he still wants to do his part.

"I guess I am not really cut out for business in the purest sense. Having community spirit and speaking for those who don't have a voice always resonated with me and my wife Clara."

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
Inspiration kindness chicken rice Wuhan virus

TRENDING

Why should I care? A working adult&#039;s take on Budget 2020
Why should I care? A working adult's take on Budget 2020
It&#039;s easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat
It's easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat
Fish Leong&#039;s ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer&#039;s post
Fish Leong's ex-husband leaves (and deletes) suggestive comment on young influencer's post
Coronavirus: 5 people arrested for allegedly cheating customers over face masks sold on Carousell
Coronavirus: 5 people arrested for allegedly cheating customers over face masks sold on Carousell
This made my day: Chicken rice shop offers free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
Chicken rice shop offers thousands of free meals to hospital staff despite suffering losses
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
30 and divorced: &#039;We stopped talking and he hasn&#039;t seen our daughter since&#039;
30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church; 21 cases now linked to the cluster
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

All hotels where &#039;Jin&#039; stayed free of coronavirus, says Bali Health Agency
All hotels where 'Jin' stayed free of coronavirus, says Bali Health Agency
Suspected COVID-19 patient in Indonesian province tests negative
Suspected COVID-19 patient in Indonesian province tests negative
Virus-free Indonesia more threatened by COVID-19 than Singapore, Malaysia: Survey
Virus-free Indonesia more threatened by COVID-19 than Singapore, Malaysia: Survey
WHO praises Singapore&#039;s response to coronavirus outbreak
WHO praises Singapore's response to coronavirus outbreak

Budget 2020

Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: Highest projected deficit of $10.9 billion in decade to cushion coronavirus fallout
Budget 2020: Highest projected deficit of $10.9 billion in decade
Singapore Budget 2020: $4b to help businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak; sectors like tourism, aviation to get tax rebates
Budget 2020: $4b to help businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak
Singapore Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Budget 2020: Singaporeans above 21 to get one-off cash payout of up to S$300

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items &amp; more to help lower income families
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items & more to help lower income families
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
Fed-up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed-up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Interracial dating: &#039;People still aren&#039;t used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy&#039;
Interracial dating: 'People still aren't used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy'

Home Works

House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean on visit to NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down

SERVICES