No need for hour-long queues: Chef Kin HK Wanton Noodle is opening new outlets at Bedok and Ang Mo Kio

When wanton mee stall Chef Kin HK Wanton Noodle opened at Yishun in September this year, it attracted hour-long queues. On the first day alone, they sold a whopping 700 bowls of noodles.

One TikTok showing the snaking line of customers even went viral.

If you've been wanting to try the stall's Hong Kong-style wanton mee but aren't a fan of the queue or location, we have some good news for you — the man behind the stall is opening another two outlets at Bedok and Ang Mo Kio.

The store is helmed by 57-year-old Chan Wing Kin, who hails from Hong Kong and was a former executive chef at Chinese chain restaurant Crystal Jade.

While the reviews about the stall's offerings have been mixed, it hasn't stopped kiasu patrons from braving the long queues. Up until recently, Chef Kin HK Wanton Noodle still draws in large crowds, evident from updates on the stall's Instagram page.

According to a recent Instagram post, his Bedok outlet is slated to open on Nov 26 and in an interview with 8days.sg, he revealed that his Ang Mo Kio branch will be operational on Dec 14.

To maintain the standards across all three stalls, he told the digital magazine that he plans to hire "only experienced noodle chefs" who will be trained for two weeks at the original branch in Yishun.

Additionally, Wing Kin himself will be shuttling between all the stores to ensure that everything is in order.

The menu and prices at all three branches will be exactly the same. Diners can look forward to trying the HK Wanton Noodle, HK Dumpling Noodle and HK Braised Brisket Noodle.

Address:

#01-14 Blk 632, Yishun St 61, Singapore 760632

Blk 59 New Upper Changi Rd, Singapore 461059

Blk 107 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, Singapore 560107

