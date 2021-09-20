Wanton mee stall by former Crystal Jade chef attracts hour-long queue despite mixed reviews

Barely two weeks since its official opening, hawker stall Chef Kin HK Wanton Noodle has already been attracting hour-long queues.

In one viral TikTok posted on Saturday (Sept 18), which currently has over 235,000 views, user sportyreub showed the snaking queue extending to a nearby sheltered walkway, jokingly writing: "Is it true Singaporeans love to queue?"

Started by 57-year-old Chan Wing Kin, the Hong-Kong style wanton mee stall has already made headlines thanks to Chan's illustrious F&B career.

Formerly an executive chef at Crystal Jade, where he worked for almost two decades, the 57-year-old chef decided to hop into the hawker scene with a stall of his own.

And business has been brisk — the stall opened for business on Sept 9 and sold a whopping 700 bowls of noodles on its first day.

The menu consists of three main dishes: HK Wanton Noodle ($5), HK Dumpling Noodle ($5) and HK Braised Beef Brisket Noodle ($5.50) – all available with soup or dry. Additionally, the wanton and dumplings can be purchased as side dishes and even deep-fried.

But even though Chef Kin HK Wanton Noodle has impressed many, it seems a few netizens think there's still room for improvement as mixed reviews about the food circulate online.

While there are those praising the comforting taste and affordable prices, others expressed their disappointment, feeling it was simply not worth the wait.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Tengcc KC

PHOTO: Screengrab/Google reviews

Address: Block 632 Yishun Street 61, #01-14 Stall 6, Singapore 760632

Opening Hours: 7:30am to 8pm, daily

