No Singapore Michelin food guide for 2020 due to Covid-19

It's not all bad news for the F&B stars though.

For the restaurant industry, the MICHELIN guides are somewhat like the Oscars, basically meaning they are a dream come true opportunity to be recognised for your talent and services within your industry and ever since MICHELIN announced their Singapore version back in 2016, our busy and talented restaurant scene have been vying for one of the coveted stars in their sectors.

Well, unfortunately, the MICHELIN guides for Singapore is yet another victim of Covid-19's relentless ruining powers as it has just been announced that there will be no Singapore MICHELIN guide for 2020.

With tester and tasters needed to fly in, and with Singapore's restaurants closed for 11 weeks under the Circuit Breaker, there just isn't the opportunity to put the guide together this year.

When it comes to getting the stars, testers look at consistency, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques and the personality of the cuisine and while Singapore's dining scene remained open for takeaway, with many fine dining restaurants adapting quickly and offering takeaway and delivery options, MICHELIN have stated that they need to evaluate dining-in experiences to fully get the feel of the restaurant.

They added that all being well, the guide will resume for 2021 which gives us yet another reason to keep hoping that vaccine hurries up.

