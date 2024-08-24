No time to exercise? Here's how I stay fit while juggling a busy lifestyle

I'm one of those self-professed workout junkies (at one point during Covid-19, I was exercising seven days a week), but life gets in the way sometimes. I was recently promoted to a new role, and juggling the added responsibility has not been a bed of flowers.

Between regular business trips and managing a workload that occasionally spills over into the weekends, it's getting increasingly difficult to maintain a workout regimen.

Naturally, I piled on some kilos, and the last straw was me not being able to fit into my favourite pants. There was no way I was going to revert to lil' chubby ol' me.

Luckily, after some fine-tuning, I've found a few tricks to keep the kilos at bay, even when I'm too busy to hit the gym.

Do short, simple workouts

With your boss nagging you all day, who has the mind space for hour-long gym sessions? Instead, I started incorporating short, simple workouts into my routine so that I had no excuse to skip exercising.

Whether it's a quick 3km run on the nearby PCN, a series of home workouts in the morning before work, or a 30min power swim in the hotel pool on business trips, every little bit helps. Since these can be done on my own schedule, without any fixed timetable, I removed the first barrier to exercise — inconvenience.

For home workouts, I find that bodyweight exercises are a lifesaver. Push-ups, squats, and planks don't need any equipment and can be done anywhere.

There are tons of free workout videos on YouTube, ranging from 10min to an hour. Perfect for fitting in a sweat fest between other commitments.

Get those 10k steps in

Another game-changer for me is aiming for 10,000 steps a day. It's actually easier than you think! I made small changes, like taking the stairs up to my office in CBD instead of the lift, walking during phone calls and buying lunch from a further hawker centre. By the end of the day, all those steps add up, and you'll be surprised at how much more active you feel.

When travelling, I convince my husband to explore new surroundings on foot instead of relying on ride-sharing or public transport. Not only do you get your steps in, but you also get to experience a new place more intimately.

Track calories using an app

I know what you're thinking — counting calories? Isn't that a little extreme? My argument is that tracking calories helps you lose weight by bringing awareness to what you eat each day. It makes you more conscious of your calorie intake and nudges you to opt for healthier choice meals.

Personally, I downloaded the "Lose It" app, which I use to log everything I consume — from a Sushiro feast for dinner to an Indian lunch with clients.

You can also log your workouts to see the result of your hard work in the form of a calorie deficit (yay!). The app has a vast database, so you can find almost any food, including local staples like chicken rice, prata, or laksa.

Utilise my standing desk

Sitting all day is a big no-no, especially when you're trying to stay fit. That's where my standing desk comes in handy. By alternating between sitting and standing throughout the day, I keep my body engaged and burn a few extra calories. It's also great for posture and helps prevent the dreaded "office slump".

I also find that standing for a few hours a day makes me feel more alert and less fatigued. Sometimes, I even do a few stretches or light exercises while working. It's a small change, but it makes a big difference. Nowadays, standing desks are more affordable, and you can generally find a good deal on Shopee and Lazada.

Eat multiple meals with smaller portions

Rather than sticking to three large meals a day, I've started eating smaller, more frequent meals. This approach has helped stave off hunger pangs and prevent stress eating. It's easier to manage portions, and my tummy feels more satisfied throughout the day.

Eating smaller meals more frequently can help maintain your energy levels and keep your metabolism active. Planning ahead is key. I prepare nutritious snacks and meals in advance, so I always have something healthy on hand.

Cut down on desserts and alcohol

I'll admit, I have a sweet tooth and I enjoy the occasional drink — that's the real reason I work out. But with my new hectic schedule, I've had to make some sacrifices.

Cutting down on desserts and alcohol made a significant difference. Instead of indulging every day, I reserve treats for special occasions. It makes them more enjoyable and keeps unnecessary calories in check.

Reducing sugar and alcohol intake can have a huge impact on your weight and overall health. I've started opting for healthier snacks like fruits, nuts, or yoghurt.

For drinks, I've switched to sparkling water with a splash of lemon or lime. It's refreshing and satisfying without the extra calories. And when I do indulge, I make sure to savour every bite or sip.

Avoid overeating while travelling

When you're travelling, it's hard to maintain your weight. I can totally relate — I'm always the one looking for top-rated restaurants and trying new food on my holidays.

My strategy? Mindful eating. I focus on enjoying a few delicious bites rather than stuffing myself. And say "no" to hotel breakfast buffets — opt for à la carte instead, or occasionally skip breakfast if you're having a hearty lunch. This way, you can still have a foodie experience without going overboard.

Be wary of overeating in travel lounges and on the flight too. Often, the sight of free food tricks us into thinking we need to eat, and we end up stuffing ourselves more than necessary.

Think of the travel lounges as a place to rest your weary body or to get some work done (or even a complimentary neck massage!), rather than a free buffet line. Your body will definitely thank you at the end of the day.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.