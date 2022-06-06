The non-invasive filler alternatives for those who are afraid of needles

There’s no question that the aesthetics industry has grown exponentially.

From the democratisation of fillers and botox, going “under the knife” rarely even involves a literal surgical knife, or even any downtime at all.

And with mask wearing still prevalent, getting a tweakment can also be easily hidden as you recover. But if getting any invasive aesthetic treatments done is making you squirmish, you can still preserve your youth the good ol’ fashion way — with the right skincare.

Here’s our list of skin-plumping skincare alternatives that while, might not have the exact same effects as fillers, don’t require any medical skills or a steady hand.

Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum, $99

PHOTO: Biossance

A powerful hydrating serum that plumps skin with its complex of moisture boosters– hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid and squalane – together with collagen-supporting copper peptides. The result is bouncy, dewy and youthful-looking skin.

Buy it here.

Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream, $114

PHOTO: Dr Dennis Gross

Enriched with a Phyto-Retinol blend that contains retinol, bakuchiol, rambutan and ferulic acid, it plumps fine lines and wrinkles while firming and strengthening skin.

Also contains antioxidant-rich arnica and centella asiatica to protect against free radical damage, and keep skin feeling soft and supple.

Buy it here.

Filorga Time-Filler Intensive, $114

PHOTO: Filorga

Inspired by aesthetic injectable treatments, this intensive serum promises to smooth all types of wrinkles in just seven days. Its secret lies in the use of a blend of peptides, hyaluronic acid and a restructuring plant extract to refine, support and plump, while encouraging the production of collagen.

Buy it here.

Ole Henriksen Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer, $72

PHOTO: Ole Henriksen

Get skin healthy and strong with this peptide-infused moisturiser.

It not only hydrates skin, but also boosts its elasticity, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a smooth and supple complexion. Other actives that work to restore skin’s resilience include amino acids, ceramides, collagen and hyaluronic acid.

Buy it here.

Est.Lab Vitalift A+ Skin Reboot Serum, $198

PHOTO: Est.Lab

A hard-working serum packed with actives to reduce the signs of ageing.

There’s alpine rose stem cells (derived through a unique Phytocelltec biotechnology) to encourage skin regeneration, adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to repair damage, cacao seed extract to protect against urban pollution, ceramides to restore skin’s protective barrier, and a hydrolysed yeast protein to soothe skin and improve hydration.

Buy it here.

ALSO READ: 19 luxurious facial serums and creams that supercharge your skin

This article was first published in Her World Online.