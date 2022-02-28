Nostalgic secondhand bookstore at Beauty World to close due to high rent, netizen appeals for help

Yet again, another local business has announced its closure. But this time around, it isn't an F&B establishment.

Popular secondhand bookstore Beauty World Book Centre, which has been located in Beauty World Centre for over 30 years, will be closing its doors this September, its owner has confirmed.

On Sunday (Feb 27), netizen Sharen Sim took to Facebook, urging book lovers to support the stall "before it closes forever" in a post which has since garnered over 1,500 shares.

With an increase in its rental, the bookstore would not make enough to cover its owner's expenses, Sharen said.

Speaking to Mothership, The owner of the bookstore, who was not named, shared that his landlord intends to increase the rental from $1,400 to $2,000, which is beyond what he is able to afford.

Unfortunately, the owner does not intend on finding a new location for the bookstore — he shared that he will be retiring and may hold a closing down sale in the store's last month of operations.

With the bookshop's long history, it's no surprise that Sharen and other book lovers can't bear to see it go.

"This bookshop is old, filled with musty secondhand books and it is a relic from another era but it has a feel and magic that I can't describe in words," wrote Sharen.

Some netizens took to her comments section to express their sadness.

Others also shared memories that they have attached to the bookstore.

Address: Beauty World Centre, #03-08, 144 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 588177.

Opening hours: 11:30am to 8:30pm from Tuesdays to Fridays, 11am to 8:30pm on Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Mondays

