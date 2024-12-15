Not sure what to gift this Christmas? AsiaOne survey reveals top festive picks that Singaporeans want to receive

As the end of the year approaches, many of us will find ourselves engaging in holiday festivities like gatherings, dinners and reunions. But amid all the celebration and cheer, there's one dilemma that many face — what's the best present to buy for our loved ones?

Many of us are no strangers to receiving gifts that we don't have much use for (or simply just aren't our cup of tea).

Likewise, it's also highly likely that we've been the gifters of these well-meaning but less-than-ideal presents.

To help alleviate the stresses of shopping this holiday season, AsiaOne conducted a survey to find out some of the top presents that Singaporeans want to receive.

Two surveys were conducted — one during the festive period from Dec 13 to Dec 31, 2023, and one when it's off-season from May 21 to 23, 2024. The sample sizes were 665 and 518 respectively, and the age range of our respondents comprises those below 18 up to 65 years and above.

So, what type of gift holds the number one spot in Singaporeans' hearts?

The results are in...

Findings from our survey conducted during the holidays showed that most Singaporeans across all genders and age groups would prefer to receive... electronics and wearable devices.

While males were more likely to desire this type of gift (at 29 per cent), it still tops the list for females (at 16 per cent) as compared to other types.

Now we know what's the most desirable gift according to Singaporeans during the festive period.

What could it be during the off-cycle season?

Lo and behold — electronics and wearable devices take the crown again across all demographics at 32 per cent for males and 20 per cent for females in the survey conducted during this period.

So, if you've been considering getting that Apple watch or iPad for your loved ones, this might be your sign to cart out.

If you're thinking about getting something else, gift cards for experiences like spas and manicures take second place for females, followed by gift cards for items and fashion accessories like jewellery.

For males, many of them stated 'others' — so it seems they have specific gift preferences that they would like to receive, followed by books and e-books in third.

Least popular pick

Of course, it's also important to know what's the least desirable gift among Singaporeans — so you can avoid having your present join the dreaded dust-collecting pile.

According to the survey, the least popular gifts among our respondents throughout both the festive season and off-cycle period are toys (5.9 per cent and 4.4 per cent respectively) and stationery (5.6 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively).

Other gifts

If you're still unsure of what to gift, some of our survey respondents also shared what they would like to receive specifically during Christmas.

These include fragrance products like perfume and scented candles, as well as sporting goods like golf sets and badminton shuttlecocks.

Some of them also stated that they would prefer receiving monetary gifts — like cash or red packets.

And for others, physical gifts don't really matter as they would prefer spending time with family and having meals together.

