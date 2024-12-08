Christmas gift guide 2024: Best presents to shop this festive season including 12.12 sales

The holidays are right around the corner — and there's no better time to start Christmas shopping than right now when annual sales like 12.12 and year-end promotions are in full swing.

To help wrap up your shopping woes, we’ve curated a Christmas gift guide filled with the best gifts to shop during the festive sales season.

12.12 tech deals

If you're thinking about spoiling your loved ones with a swanky new laptop or tech device — you're in luck.

The festive sales season also coincides with the annual 12.12 sales where many popular online retailers and shops offer discounts on electronics and gadgets (which to be honest, can get pretty expensive).

Lazada

Lazada's 12.12 sale will be begin from Dec 11 at 8pm until Dec 17 — where you can find great savings like the Philips two-in-one Dehumidifier Air Purifier 5000 Series going for just $699 (U.P $1,099) and the Philips two-in-one Vacuum and Wash Robot 9000 Series for $1,799 (U.P $2,999).

Shopee

For Shopee's 12.12 sale, shoppers can expect deal and voucher drops on Dec 11 at 8pm and Dec 12 at 12am, 12pm and 10pm — where selected products including tech items will go for just $12, like the Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse (U.P $119), Apple Air Tag (U.P $45.82) and Dreame Hair Gleam Hair Dryer (U.P $299).

Lenovo

Lenovo's Perfect 12.12 sale is happening now until Dec 12, 11.59pm. During this period, shoppers can enjoy discounts across a wide range of tech items like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon G12 for $3,054 (U.P $4,701) and IdeaPad 3 for $820 (U.P $1,021).

Other festive deals

Tech and gadgets

1. Bose Noise Cancelling QuietComfort Earbuds

Looking for a good pair of earbuds that aren't AirPods or Galaxy Buds? Consider this pair from Bose.

Equipped with water-resistant features, a long listening time of up to 31.5 hours, and snug design that fits the ear securely, it’s a great choice for those who are active or always on the go.

Its noise-cancelling properties also allow users to fully immerse into their favourite music and podcasts.

2. Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphone

For those who prefer headphones, consider the Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones.

Not only does it have over 80 hours of wireless playtime, it also comes with a fast-charging feature where 15 minutes of charging would give you up to 15 hours of power — saving users the hassle of constantly worrying about battery life especially when they're out and about.

The headphones are foldable for easy storage.

3. Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active

Designed with multiple functions to help monitor users' health from all-day heart rate and sleep monitoring to stress and women's health management, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active is a good pick to consider for those who want to help their loved ones stay on top of their health.

While it's equipped with a large display for easy viewing, this fitness tracking watch is still lightweight at 16.5g.

The straps can also be changed to go with any outfit, mood or aesthetic.

F&B deals

1. All Things Delicious Christmas Gift Basket

Treat your loved ones to some sweet treats with this All Things Delicious Christmas Gift Basket.

Each regular basket comes with chocolate, a box of organic tea, a medium and petite jar of cookies in your flavour of choice like Coconut Gula Melaka, Chocolate Almond Shortbread and more to choose from as well as a Cookie Gift Pack with Gingerbread Man Cookies.

A Christmas card is also included.

2. Tempus Two Copper Series Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot

What's a Christmas celebration without booze?

With notes of blackcurrant, chocolate and mint, the Tempus Two Copper Series Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot is an Australian red wine that perfectly captures the flavours of the festive season.

3. Pistachio Chocolate Kunafa Cake

Wow everyone at your next Christmas gathering with this halal Pistachio Chocolate Kunafa Cake from Two Bake Boys.

Inspired by the viral Dubai chocolate, this cake is made with generous servings of creamy, nutty and crispy kunafa filling and can be divided into six to eight servings.

Clothes and apparel

1. Nike Dunk Low Women's

With bright and bold colours, this pair of sneakers from Nike is a great pick for those who are looking for something fun without compromising on comfort.

It also comes with a low-cut collar design and foam insoles to provide cushioning.

2. Tommy Jeans Back Logo T-Shirt

Simple and stylish, Tommy Jeans' Back Logo T-Shirt goes well with any outfit and would make a good gift for those who prefer dressing down without looking sloppy.

The pure cotton material also makes it suitable for Singapore's hot weather.

3. Charles and Keith Delilah Nylon Bow Puffy Bag

Hop onto the puffy bag trend with Charles and Keith's Delilah Nylon Bow Puffy Bag.

With its bow detail on the handle, the bag adds a fun and whimsical touch to any outfit.

With its adjustable strap, it can be carried three ways — as a shoulder bag, top handle bag or crossbody.

Home and kitchen

1. Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser

Turn any home into a relaxing sanctuary with the Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser, which also doubles up as a humidifier and night light.

Designed with an ultra-quiet mode to minimise noise during usage, this product is a great companion for when you're winding down after a long day.

2. Ninja Blast Portable Blender

The lightweight Ninja Blast Portable Blender makes a fantastic gift for those who want to enjoy their favourite smoothies no matter where they are.

It's also equipped with a hinged carry handle and sip lid for an easy grip and drinking on the go.

3. Cornell CAPS01WH Air Purifier Air Zen

Consider gifting your loved ones an air purifier like this Cornell CAPS01WH Air Purifier Air Zen to help keep the air in their space clean and fresh.

Makeup and skincare

1. Anua - Heartleaf 77 Clear Pad

For the skincare enthusiasts, consider this Anua Heartleaf 77 Clear Pad.

Pre-soaked and ready to be used with Anua's Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner, this product is a convenient way to soothe and moisturise your skin.

The toner pads are also embossed on one side to help with exoliation.

2. Holika Holika Heart Crush Glow Tint Air

Holika Holika's Heart Crush Glow Tint Air is a fantastic stocking stuffer for makeup lovers.

Coming in a variety of long-lasting shades, this moisturising lip tint is suitable for all skin tones.

3. Burt's Bees Tips and Toes Kit

Treat your loved ones to some self-care goodies with this Burt's Bees Tips and Toes Kit.

Each kit comes with six travel-sized products: Honey and Grapeseed Oil Hand Cream, Almond and Milk Hand Cream, Coconut Foot Cream, Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, Hand Salve and Pomegranate Lip Balm.

