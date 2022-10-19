Not your usual staycation: Because your furkid needs premium pampering

Think staycations are just for us humans? Think again! Now, your doggo can also enjoy the ultimate luxury of a paw-fect pet-cation.

Introducing the revamped Pampered Paws staycation package at Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa, a premium pampering experience specially designed to promote quality bonding time between pawrents and furkids.

What does the package offer?

A stay in the exquisite colonial-style Courtyard Suite for two adults and one dog of any size

Daily breakfast for two adults

Daily breakfast made with premium human-grade ingredients for one furkid, specially curated by local pet bakery and gourmet BossiPaws Choice of protein (chicken or pork). Served with organic vegetables, scrambled nuyolk egg, gluten-free pasta. Sprinkled with chopped parsley and oregano. High tea sets also available for in-room dining

Complimentary Furkid Welcome Amenity Kit curated by Stellar Pets and premium pet food and supplies distributor Silversky, which includes: Wellness Petite Entrees Food for the Good Treats Core mini meals Whimzees natural dog chews toothbrush Woosh pet wipes Two pee pads and Fuzzyard poop bag Dog toy

Furkid stay amenities by homegrown pet lifestyle brand Ohpopdog, which include: Large reversible bed (non-allergenic, colour-safe and non-toxic). The soft, donut-shaped bed is packed with comfy and cotton-like filling, doubling up as a perfect pillow Two pet bowls for food and water (removable steel bowl with melamine non-slip base)

Complimentary access to indoor gym operated by Core Collective

Complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the resort

An additional dog is chargeable at $150++ per night. A maximum of two dogs are allowed during the stay.

Do note that your furkids are welcome in the resort's common and public spaces excluding the gym, swimming pools, spa and indoor space of dining outlet. Furkids are to be leashed at all times when out of the room.

What else can you do together?

Take an evening stroll to the nearby Palawan beach and enjoy the sun, sea and sand together

Book a one-hour outdoor photoshoot for Pawrents and Furkids (up to four pax) at the resort by Le Petite Pet Photography ($300 nett)

Enjoy 10 per cent off Royal Albatross Dog Cruise

Early bird bonus

The first 30 guests to book the refreshed Pampered Paws staycation package for stay from now till Dec 31 will receive a jar of 100ml Premium Organic Raw honeycomb by BossiPaws and a Smith & Burton Traveling Pack, worth a combined total value of $58.

The travel pack comes with a shampoo & conditioner set, as well as wet wipes for your furkid.

How much and where to book?

A stay in the colonial-sized Courtyard Suite for two pawrents and one furkid of any size starts at $580++ per night. You can find out more details about the Pampered Paws package and make your booking.

P.S. Looking to spoil your cat too? You can check out Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa's Pampered Meows cat staycation package.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.