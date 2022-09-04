Not your usual staycation: Garden Pod's duplex suites put sustainability first

Now that travel is more or less in full swing, are staycations even still a thing? Well, with Garden Pod at Gardens By The Bay, you bet it will be.

The new container-hotel concept by Shipping Container Hotel - known for repurposing shipping containers and trains into sustainable hotels and living spaces - looks like something straight out of the Netflix documentary miniseries, "The World's Most Extraordinary Homes".

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

What is Garden Pod?

Designed to look like a pinwheel from above, Garden Pod is conceptualised by President's Design Award winner LAUD Architects. It comprises four duplex suites, each with a floor space of 70sqm over two floors connected by a spiral staircase.

"The distinctive pinwheel layout of the hotel allows bedrooms to enjoy elevated views of the surrounding gardens through the wide expanse of glass. Nature is welcomed into the indoor spaces on the lower floor through large panels of sliding glass doors and generous semi-sheltered outdoor decks for guests' activities," says LAUD Architects Director Matthew Yeo.

"The use of containers and lightweight steel structures stems from the idea of 'touching the ground lightly' to minimise disruptions to the Gardens and the surroundings. In line with this principle, we incorporated various sustainability solutions in our design such as the use of double glazed glass and solar photovoltaic panels to reduce energy consumption."

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

Amenities in each suite include:

Living room with TV

One king bed and 1 Murphy queen bed

Ensuite bathroom

Kitchen with hob and downdraft hood

Indoor dining seating

Private outdoor patio

Outdoor dining table and chairs

Outdoor electric BBQ grill (upon request)

High speed Wi-Fi connectivity

And as with any, ahem, atas development, your olfactory senses will be titillated by a special room fragrance. The one here is called Chapter 01 parfum d'interieur from Singapore luxury fragrance house Maison de L'Asie, and features delicate floral and tea-scent notes.

You can literally smell that your staycay is going to be (money) well spent.

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

In what ways is Garden Pod sustainable?

The main feature of each suite - the upper floor - is a repurposed 40-foot shipping container. On its roof, photovoltaic panels harvest clean solar energy which meets a large part (up to 80 per cent) of the unit's energy needs.

Inside, glassware has been repurposed by Singapore company Soda Lemon and turned into drinking glasses and terrarium displays. Inside the latter, you'll find soil that has been produced by using upcycled horticulture and landscaping waste courtesy of another homegrown company, Soil Social.

When you use the glasses, don't be chao kuan and leave water rings everywhere. Make sure you use the coasters, which have been constructed out of recycled plastic by The Plastic Project Singapore.

Finally, recycled bins act as gentle reminders for us to recycle plastic and glass bottles.

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

Where is Garden Pod located?

Garden Pod is situated within Serene Garden at Gardens By The Bay - that's closest to The Meadow and Bayfront MRT Station.

How much and where to book ah?

One night (for four pax) in any of the four suites - named Bamboo, Jasmine, Juniper and Maple, respectively - starts from $450 a suite. Make a booking via Shipping Container Hotel.

More information at Gardens By The Bay.

ALSO READ: 11 new hotels that are open for staycations in 2022

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.