Not your usual staycation: School holiday fun

The March school holidays may be too short for an overseas trip, but that doesn't mean you have to stay home.

Instead, why not check out one of these kid-friendly staycations around our Little Red Dot for a change of pace?

Not your usual staycation: Every colour thinkable in Little India

Your little ones will be wowed by Little India's eyecatching architecture, from the gorgeous architecture of its unique temples, to the impressive, colourful murals lining its streets.

Not to mention, older kids can learn about the district's rich, multicultural heritage through temple visits and a trip to the Indian Heritage Centre.

Not your usual staycation: The call of nature in Kranji

Here's a fun way to teach your kids that they can enjoy themselves without being glued to their tablets and gaming devices. A trip to Kranji is like visiting the "countryside", complete with farms, nature and, of course, lots of animals.

Your kids can also enjoy hands-on fun while exploring Kranji, from feeding goats to trying their hand at prawning, and more.

Not your usual staycation: Heartland holiday in Bedok

If your kids are the sporty or adventurous type, you'll definitely want to explore what Bedok has to offer.

From kayaking at Bedok Reservoir to Singapore's only treetop obstacle course, there's plenty of ways for your little ones to expend their energy in fun and novel ways.

Not your usual staycation: Life's a beach in Changi

What's not to love about Changi? You've got sandy beaches for the kids to run around making sandcastles and splashing in the surf, life-sized dinos at Changi Jurassic Mile, and, of course, the ever-popular Jewel Changi, where your kids can play in hedge mazes and walk on suspended nets.

In addition, you can take your kids out for a truly novel dining experience at Singapore's only floating restaurant, located in the middle of the sea.

Not your usual staycation: From retired bus to sustainable luxury suite

Last but not least, if your kids are at the age where they're fascinated by vehicles like buses, why not play "Wheels on the Bus" in real life with this unique staycation?

Although these retired buses no longer run, the driver's seat and steering wheel are still in place, meaning your little ones can have fun pretending to be bus drivers for a day.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.