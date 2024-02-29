What to do this weekend (March 1 to 3)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Experience

If you're a Swiftie who can't get enough of the Taylor Swift experience, check out some of the other Taylor Swift-related events happening at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) during this period.

Dedicated fans should check out the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Trail, a spellbinding adventure that charts the artist's extraordinary journey via distinctive installations across MBS, set to a curated Taylor Swift soundtrack for a truly immersive experience.

In addition, you can enjoy a free mini show thanks to the nightly light-and-water shows at the event plaza. You'll be enthralled as Taylor Swift's iconic hits take flight in a 14-minute extravaganza featuring dancing fountain jets, colorful visual projections, beaming lasers and lava effects synchronised to the rhythm of Taylor Swift's most iconic hits.

To top it off, MBS will be illuminated nightly in the enchanting colours of the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour, transforming the iconic facade and waterfront into a breathtaking canvas for the concert.

Till March 13, 2024. Find out more here

2. Sneaker Con SEA 2024

The greatest sneaker show in the world is making its dynamic return to Singapore this weekend at a stylish new venue — Resorts World Sentosa.

You're invited to dive headlong into an unparalleled experience featuring a carefully curated line-up of over 200 globally and locally acclaimed brands, as well as a lively community of over 150 traders and international sneaker collectors.

March 2 to 3, 2024. Find out more here

3. Errol's Garden

Take your kids to the theatre for a fun interactive musical about plants.

Join plant-lover Errol as he turns his roof top into a beautiful community garden, learns about growing, the importance of nature, and how we can all play a part in truly making our home a garden city.

In addition, to cultivate your kids' love for nature, every kid who watches Errol's Garden will be given a complimentary seed paper.

Till March 31, 2024. Find out more here

4. SOSD Flag Day 2024

SOSD, a local organisation dedicated to the welfare of our street dogs, is organising its annual Flag Day to raise funds for the SOSD Rehabilitation Centre, which serves as a place of hope and transformation for our four-legged companions.

In addition, the organisation will be holding an adoption drive on the same day, where you can meet a variety of adorable puppers in need of loving homes.

Whether you're interested in adopting a furkid of your own or simply want to show your support, you're invited to check out the adoption drive (and bring your own furkids with you to say hi, if you have them).

9 am to 5 pm, March 2, 2024. Guoco Tower Level 1. Find out more here

5. Sentosa Festive Market Presents: "Her Tribe"

Ahead of next week's International Women's Day (IWD; March 8), Sunday Social is organising a special edition of Sentosa Festive Market.

Themed "Her Tribe", the two-day event invites you to celebrate women's power through a vibrant IWD-themed street market showcasing an array of products and services from women-led businesses that uplift and empower women.

In addition, you can look forward to a curated selection of workshops and activities that encourage you to embrace self-care and a healthy work-life balance. From manicures to chalk art, tarot card readings, and more, this weekend promises to be one of rejuvenation and relaxation.

March 2 to 3, 2024. Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.