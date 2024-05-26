Nou Noodle Bar: The latest Asian casual dining joint in Craig Road

In an exciting new chapter for Singapore's dining scene, Petites Ventures, the visionary hospitality group behind the celebrated Foxtail and Juice, in collaboration with esteemed Chef Petrina Loh of Morsels, proudly unveil NOU Noodle Bar.

This new culinary hotspot blends the honoured traditions of Asian cuisine with a modern twist, offering an unforgettable dining experience.

Our dining experience

NOU Noodle Bar offers an immersive dining experience set in a neon-illuminated space adorned with art by the esteemed Singaporean artist Hor Kwok Kin. The ambience pays tribute to local culture, creating a backdrop that is both contemporary and deeply rooted in tradition.

Alba Lamb Char Siew with Cane Char Siewsree Wawa Chai Tsukemono:

This dish presented a nutty flavour that paired excellently with the sweet char siew. The intricate blend of tastes made it a standout starter.

Vegetarian Gyoza with Tofu, Carrots, Zucchini, and Yuzu Herb Mayo:

The yuzu herb mayo was the star of this dish, complementing the gyoza perfectly and adding a refreshing zest, overall elevating the flavour profile.

Seafood Spinach with Prawn, Squid, Pink Pepper and Nou Alabama White Sauce:

This creamy dish brought together seafood and spinach in a combination we hadn't seen before. The white sauce added a delightful richness.

Nou Umami Noodle with Olive Scallion Sauce, Pickled Jalapeño, Tea Marinated Egg and Nou's Koji Fermented Hot Sauce:

Indulgent and comforting, this noodle dish was a favourite. The hot sauce provided an extra kick that enhanced the umami flavours.

Chicken Mazemen with GG Poulet Chicken, Maitake Mushroom, Pickled Lotus, Ume Tori Paitan Soup, and Ume Kosho:

Though not our top pick, this rich and hearty dish still offered a satisfying depth of flavour, with the chicken and mushroom pairing well together. The soup on its own was not appetising, but worked well when paired with the rich noodles.

Baklava with Black Sesame Caramel, Mozzarella, Clove Honey, Pumpkin & Sunflower Seed:

A delightful and filling dessert, this baklava was a perfect ending to our meal. The combination of black sesame caramel and clove honey was especially noteworthy.

Beverage highlights

Complementing the culinary offerings, NOU's beverage programme, led by Cheryl Tng and head bartender Bernardine Chan, showcases innovative cocktails that pair beautifully with the dishes.

The wine selection, curated by Maxime Dacier, features an eclectic array appealing to both aficionados and newcomers. Here are the two we enjoyed:

Ducktini

A unique take on the martini, featuring Machetazo duck-fat-washed Salmiana mezcal. The duck flavours were distinct and surprisingly well-balanced.

Highballer

This refreshing cocktail with vodka, jalapeno, cucumber, citrus and soda was perfect for a hot summer day. Its light and invigorating taste made it a standout drink.

NOU Noodle Bar is located at 45 Craig Road. Open Wed-Sun 5pm-12am

This article was first published in City Nomads.