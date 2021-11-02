Nuggets with strawberry sauce and mushy fries with ice cream? I tried Burger King's new desserts so you don't have to

I am quite adventurous when it comes to food and bizarre-looking edible creations never fail to pique my interest.

So when I heard that Burger King had launched some new desserts featuring items like nuggets dressed in strawberry sauce and fries slathered in soft serve, you bet I was intrigued.

Some people detest having sweet and savoury ingredients paired together, hence the never-ending debate about whether pineapples belong on pizza.

I, on the other hand, shamelessly enjoy the sweet-savoury combination.

However, nuggets with strawberry sauce sounded like a bit too much, even for me. But if you never try, you'll never know, so I decided to do a taste test to see if these desserts were worth my money.

Interesting. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Monster Sundae

It looked like a lopsided mess. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

I decided to start my meal off with the least intimidating menu item — the Monster Sundae ($2.90). This features chocolate sauce, strawberry sauce and soft-serve ice cream, which is a very basic combination that you can't go wrong with.

And I was right — it tasted decent. Strawberry and chocolate sauce isn't an unusual pairing and together, both of these worked well with the soft serve. I would eat this again willingly.

Rating: 4/5

Purple Rain

The ice cream was already melting when I received the drink. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Purple Rain's ($2.50) sinister dark purple hue was a little off-putting at first until I realised that it was just Fanta Grape topped with soft-serve and a drizzle of strawberry sauce.

Taste-wise, this was surprisingly good — especially after the ice cream melted into the drink and gave it a slightly creamier consistency. However, after a while, the drink got a tad bit too sugary for me and I ended up not being able to finish it. If you plan on giving this a try, I suggest sharing it with a friend.

Rating: 3/5

Mashed Up Fries

Questionable. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

I am one of those weird people who enjoy dipping their french fries into ice cream.

However, when the server passed me the Mashed Up Fries ($2.90), something just felt off and I didn't find it as appealing as I thought I would. And I was right — it was borderline nauseating.

If you can't already tell from the photo, the dessert features french fries draped in soft-serve ice cream and topped with a messy dash of chocolate sauce.

When I usually dunk my fries in ice cream, the fries are crisp and hot, complementing the cold ice cream. However, in this case, the fries were on the soggier side because they had been suffocated under all that ice cream and the whole thing was a cold, mushy mess.

The chocolate sauce didn't add much value either. Instead, it provided a thick, unnecessary layer of sweetness.

To be fair, the dessert's name does offer fair warning that everything would be mashed up, but it tasted far worse than I had anticipated.

Rating: 1/5

Strawberry Nuggets Shake

Who thought this was a good idea? Own up. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

I saved the 'best' for last, mainly because I was dreading having to try it.

It wasn't a pretty sight — right from the get-go, the Strawberry Nuggets Shake ($4.90 for nine pieces) looked like a hot mess and the vibrant red strawberry sauce made the nuggets look like they were covered in blood.

What's worse was the taste. The strawberry sauce added a sickly sweetness to the savoury, soggy nuggets. I found myself desperately scraping the strawberry sauce off the nuggets because the sugary taste was too overwhelming. Eventually, I realised that my efforts were in vain and gave up.

Some sweet and savoury pairings like chicken, waffles and maple syrup work, but in this case, the strawberry sauce just didn't gel well with the chicken nuggets.

Rating: -5/5

