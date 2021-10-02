Nursing homes in Singapore - how much does it cost?

Sending your loved ones to a nursing home can be an emotionally wrenching decision.

But with a small property and no one at home during the weekdays, it may sometimes be the best (or only) plan of action if you need to take care of elderly who needs assistance with daily chores.

Furthermore, given the size of Singapore, it’s easy to visit them as often as you wish to.

If that’s what you and your family have decided to do but are at a loss of where to start, here’s a detailed 101 guide to nursing homes in Singapore, their cost, and steps to apply.

Nursing homes in Singapore

Nursing homes are long-term residential care facilities where elderly can receive assistance in daily life activities.

As opposed to a daycare centre or a community home where elderly live together but are otherwise largely independent, nursing homes are for elderly who need assistance in things like going to the toilet, showering, eating and walking.

Usually, there will be professional nursing care that will take care of medical needs ranging from changing of urine catheter to dressing of wounds as well as exercises and games with other elderly.

If your elderly parents or grandparents are suffering from mental conditions such as dementia or psychiatric conditions, nursing homes can be safe havens where someone will be on the constant lookout for them, and they can go through cognitive stimulation programmes and activities to slow down the loss of mental capacity.

Nursing homes that offer long-term advanced medical care for terminally ill patients are broadly categorised under as hospice care.

If a senior citizen only requires short-term medical care, a community hospital with the right rehabilitative facilities might be more suitable.

How much do nursing homes in Singapore cost?

The general cost for nursing homes is around $1,200 to $3,500 a month before government subsidy, which ranges from 10 per cent to 75 per cent. This cost varies based on the number of people sharing a bedroom, the level of care required, and whether the patient is a Singapore citizen or a PR.

For those who opt for private single-bed rooms, it will cost around $4,000 to $6,500 a month. There are also additional variable charges (where applicable) such as like adult diapers, special feeds, ambulance services, therapy sessions and so on.

There are two main types of nursing homes in Singapore – private ones and those which are considered Voluntary Welfare Organisations (VWO).

Since April 2003, MOH has extended subsidies to elderly people who are admitted into accredited private nursing homes and who meet the criteria. Thus, the subsidy scheme isn’t as straightforward as simply applicable for VWO nursing homes and not applicable for private nursing homes.

Private ones like Orange Valley may have branches that are eligible for MOH subsidies, while VWO nursing homes such as All Saints Home (certain branches) could be not covered under MOH subsidy scheme.

These non-profit nursing homes are funded through their own fund-raising efforts and offer their own financial assistance schemes to elderly people who can’t afford the fees.

The list of nursing homes in this table is meant to give a general idea of the cost in Singapore and is by no means exhaustive.

Nursing homes Price range (SGD) / month VWO Nursing Homes under MOH Subsidy Grace Lodge Most of the nursing homes in this category will cost an estimated price range of $700 – $2,418 after subsidy. The amount of subsidy depends on the means testing procedure. All Saints Home (certain branches) Jamiyah Nursing Home Lion’s Home for the Elders Ren Ci Nursing Home Assisi Hospice $8,850 (before subsidy) Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital $1,460 – $2,407 (before subsidy) St. Andrew’s Nursing Home $1,300 – $2,300 (before subsidy) NTUC Health Nursing Home $2,000 – $3,500 (before subsidy) Apex Harmony Lodge $3,150 – $3,400 (before subsidy) VWO Nursing Homes not under MOH Subsidy All Saints Home (certain branches) $1,400 – $2,800 Private Nursing Homes under MOH Subsidy Econ Medicare Centre and Nursing Home (certain branches) $1,200 – $4,500 (before subsidy) Orange Valley Nursing Home (certain branches) $1,200 – $4,500 (before subsidy) Private Nursing Homes not under MOH Subsidy Econ Medicare Centre and Nursing Home (certain branches) $1,200 – $4,500 Orange Valley Nursing Home (certain branches) $1,200 – $4,500

How do you get a nursing home subsidy?

To get subsidy for a nursing home, one must first be a Singapore Citizen or a Permanent Resident. One must also meet the means test criteria and be already receiving care from an MOH-funded service provider.

The means test is based on the following factors:

Gross income of the person who needs care and his/her direct family

Totally number of family members living under the same household

Annual value of the place of residence

There are different levels of subsidies for different income groups. The table below shows the subsidies for patients in a nursing home/hospice.

Household Per Capita Monthly Income Subsidy Rate (per cent) Singapore Citizens Permanent Residents $800 and below 75 50 $801 to $1,200 60 40 $1,201 to $2,000 50 30 $2,001 to $2,800 40 20 $2,801 to $3,300 20 10 $3,301 and above 0 0

How to apply for a nursing home in Singapore

One of the key criteria for choosing a nursing home is location.

It’s best to find a nursing home nearer to home for ease of visiting. You can find a list of nursing homes in Singapore using the E-care locator on HealthHub.

To be eligible for enrolment into a nursing home, an elderly person must be:

Physically or mentally disabled due to illness

Have difficulty with walking – either reliant on a wheelchair or is bedbound, and therefore need assistance with daily activities like going to the toilet.

Unable to be cared for at home by family members or a caregiver and have tried other care alternatives like home nursing services or day care.

Eligible for a means test (an assessment to check the household monthly income per person) for MOH subsidies

To apply for a VWO nursing home, you should get a referral from a Medical Social Worker of a hospital or a polyclinic.

The Social Worker will then assist you to submit the referral and an application to the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), which is a government agency that manages the availability of VWO nursing homes in Singapore.

This will allow you to be eligible for government subsidies (if applicable to the nursing home) after a means test has been conducted.

Another way is to apply directly with the preferred private nursing home where you would be paying private nursing rates.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.